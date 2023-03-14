The Watseka City Council is closer to applying for a grant to help with a new streetscape in the downtown area.
The council met in a special session March 8 to go over some of the items proposed for the project.
The Watseka City Council is closer to applying for a grant to help with a new streetscape in the downtown area.
The council met in a special session March 8 to go over some of the items proposed for the project.
Mayor John Allhands provided some of the information set forth by Neil Piggush of Piggush Engineering.
He said that the updated plans incorporated comments from the city council and from the public meeting that was conducted in the fall.
Piggush said that the concept enhances the downtown area and is more pedestrian friendly. “We added some gateway markers at the west end of Second Street and the east end of Fifth Street. We have accommodated semi turning movements at Second and Fifth streets and have included those movements on a separate exhibit for your reference.
“Existing parking stall count was 132 regular stalls and four handicap stalls. Proposed parking count is 132 regular stalls and four handicap stalls, so nothing changes as far as parking,” Allhands read.
He said Piggush noted that another public meeting should be conducted before the final project is completed and presented to Illinois Department of Transportation.
The city is planning on applying for an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant that would be an 80/20 split if it was awarded to the city from the Illinois Department of Transportation.
All aldermen were present at the meeting March 8 except for Mark Garfield and Don Miller.
The aldermen and public were able to walk around some tables with proposed plans from the engineering company.
Allhands asked the aldermen to write down ideas as they look at the plans. One idea, pavers going across Walnut, was nixed. Allhands said it was determined that the pavers would be damaged over time because of traffic.
Allhands said that there is possibility that concrete could be stamped to look like pavers. There are some lighting proposals also, including cafe lighting on some of the side streets and new lighting on Walnut Street. There is a possibility of having stamped concrete on the outside edge of the sidewalks, with the entire sidewalk area from the street to the buildings being replaced.
The group talked informally about a number of items regarding the proposal and it was noted that another meeting will be conducted in the future.
