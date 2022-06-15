A resolution regarding sidewalk work along U.S. 24 in Watseka was approved June 14 by the Watseka City Council.
That resolution is the final piece of paperwork needed to get the sidewalk work done along Walnut. That work had been started several weeks ago and then got hung up at the state level.
Alderman Dennis Cahoe read the resolution that Illinois Department of Transportation requires.
“IDOT’s practice is to require resolutions for any permits they issue,” Cahoe said.
The resolution states that the council approves it and must be sent to the state. The council approved the measure 6-0, with alderman Darrin Rushbrook, Alderwoman Monna Ulffers and Mayor John Allhands absent.
No other city council business was discussed and the meeting adjourned into committee meetings.
After the meeting, several aldermen said it is hoped that the sidewalk work will begin very soon since the paperwork is now complete.