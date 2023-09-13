A Watseka officer was honored for heroism during a house fire earlier this year.
Police Chief Jeremy Douglas presented Office Corey Hamlin with a Meritorious Service Award.
Officer Quincy Spears had been honored earlier for his heroic actions.
“Tonight, we are recognizing Office Hamlin for a house fire we had in Watseka on Aug. 19,” Douglas said. “Officer Hamlin was at the police academy during that time when we recognized Officer Spears. So tonight we want to make sure we recognize Officer Hamlin for his diligence that night and for what he did. We want to thank him from the city council and the people of the town.”
Douglas read the award, “On April 19, 2023, Officer Hamlin and Officer Spears responded to a house fire. Officer Hamlin and Officer Spears rushed inside the inflamed house to rescue a person who wasn’t physically able to do so on their own.”
Lt. Greg DeVries presented Hamlin with a similar award from the Watseka Fire Department.
In the audience were Spears and other Watseka officers along with Hamlin’s family and friends.
“With Sept. 11 being yesterday, I think Office Hamlin and Officer Spears both represent the sacrifices that police officers and firefighters and first responders do every day, putting their life on the job, not knowing every day if they are going to go home and what they expect to see.
“It shows even while he’s in academy, before he’s even in school, that he put his life on the line and he’s wiling to come back continue on. I’ve got great expectations for him.”
Hamlin received a standing ovation from those in the council chamber.
Mayor John Allhands said, “I want to say thank you to both of you (Hamlin and Spears). I’m proud of both of you.”