Officer

Office Quincy Spears, center, was honored June 13 for his lifesaving heroics by Fire Chief Ken Baier, left, and Police Chief Jeremy Douglas.

 Photo by Carla Waters

A Watseka police officer was honored for his heroics in getting a woman out of a burning house.

Chief Jeremy Douglas and Fire Chief Ken Baier honored Officer Quincy Spears at the city council’s public safety committee meeting June 13.