A Watseka police officer was honored for his heroics in getting a woman out of a burning house.
Chief Jeremy Douglas and Fire Chief Ken Baier honored Officer Quincy Spears at the city council’s public safety committee meeting June 13.
“On the night of April 19, 2023, Officers Spears was on patrol with Officer Corey Hamlin, who was in training, when he heard the fire department being dispatched to a house fire.
“Upon arriving on scene the officers discovered there was a person still inside the residence. Without hesitation Spears entered the residence and located a person who was unable to vacate the residence on their own. With the assistance of Officer Corey Hamlin the officers were able to safely remove the resident from their home,” Douglas said.
“Again, without hesitation or his own personal safety Spears instinctively entered the residence to resident. This quality that Officer Spears demonstrated that night showed the true dedication that police officers and other first responders possess that put someone else’s life and safety first instead of their own. Not only I and the city should be proud of these two officers but the citizens of Watseka should be truly blessed to have officers such as this working for the Watseka Police Department.”
He presented Spears with a plaque, and Baier presented Spears with the Lifesaving Award.
“This is presented to you in recognition of your lifesaving actions at the scene of a house fire,” Baier said. “Officer Spears and Officer Hamlin put themselves in harms way to save another human life with dedication and courage.”
Baier said, “Recognizing the situation you went above and beyond the call of duty to enter a smoke filled environment.” He said they were able to get the resident out and saved her life.
Spears’ family was in attendance as well as others. The aldermen and audience gave Spears a standing ovation.
After the meeting, Spears said, “First and foremost to be recognized for this is overwhelming. I’m really totally honored to be recognized for this type of thing we do on a regular basis.”
He said he and Hamlin were on another call when they hear the fire department dispatched. They finished and made their way to the house fire. When they arrived, he said, they could see the front of the fire was fully engulfed with fire. One person was out and Spears said he asked if there was anyone else in the house, and they learned there was someone at the rear of the house.
Spears said when they got to the back sunroom area, he found someone on the back stairs. He said he tried to help her up and then found she could not walk on her. He and () got her up and to a chair and were able to get her out of the house.
“She was my only concern at the time, “ Spears said. “I had to get her out of there. She wasn’t going to just sit in that house; not on my watch.”
Spears has been in law enforcement for more than 20 years. He said the fact that his family was there June 13 was very special to him. “It was a total honor,” he said.
“It really shows that the work we do doesn’t fall on what they call deaf ears. For the city to recognize the and Chief Douglas and Chief Baier to do that it meant a lot to not just me, but my family, as well. My ultimate goal at the end of the night is to go home to those guys.”