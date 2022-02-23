The City of Watseka moved to establish a utility tax for electric service at its meeting Feb. 22.
Mayor John Allhands said some information was distributed about Ameren and Nicor information.
A utility tax has been discussed for several years, he said.
“Not only that, I think folks can take a drive on some of our roads to understand that there may be a need for funding some how, some way. In talking to some folks on this, this would be the orientation of getting a consistent road program going and/or other infrastructure,” he said.
Alderman Dennis Cahoe said the utility tax has been discussed for several years. “We’ve talked about making it designed (to pay) for mainly above ground infrastructure,” he said.
He said that not every person in Watseka has service from Nicor, but everyone in the city should have Ameren, so he suggested not discussing the tax for Nicor service.
“The reason for this is it will go along with the tax we just passed (the telecommunications tax of six percent that starts July 1 - see separate story), and the gasoline tax (which was passed last summer).
“Every year we talk about fixing a street or two and the first question I hear from somebody is ‘where are we going to get the money’. This is it right here. We have no other choice than to go to the citizens to help pay for these projects. We can’t raise the price of bread. We can’t raise the rent on our renters. We can’t raise the price of gasoline. We have to go where it’s, I think, the most equal to everyone in town. I believe all three of these taxes we are doing are.
“Alderman (Mark) Garfield said a few minutes ago (in the meeting discussion on the telecommunications tax) about property tax, I don’t want to go there. These two things I think are going to be fair. We just did a loan for 17 streets. That’s one of the biggest street projects Watseka’s had in the last 35 years. I want to continue to make that bigger. I already have my pipe dream started on the next list of streets. I think it will be a good program. I think it’s going to be equal to everyone. I just think it needs to be done.
“Take a drive around town. Every single street we have needs work. In 2017 when (former Public Works director DeLahr) Marvin gave us all a map, I don’t know how many of you took that map home, but I did. I still have mine at home. I based my list off of that map. That’s my thought on it,” Cahoe said.
Allhands said, “A few weeks ago someone said we’ve got to start running this city like a business. With business costs go up. You have to find a way to fund it. When I started this off last month and asked for contribution of input on roads to do. There’s some roads that are really torn up. You just have to take a ride and can see where the justification can be for this.”
Alderwoman Jenny Musk said she agrees “we need to run it like a business. I agree 100 percent. I think we need to look internally at what we’re spending and what we spend our money on. We just put a telecommunications tax forward on our constituents. Now we’re going to add another tax. In May our water rates are going to go up 10 percent. I just don’t know how much more, how are we going to get people to come into our town and drive on our streets if we’re taxing them to death. And I get it. You have to run it like a business, but I think we need to look at other ways. We spent $50,000 on Watseka Family Festival. That’s not going to do much in the streets, but that along with everything else we’ve spent money on - extra vehicles, extra ATVs, everything in the last year. It all adds up. We could do our part at reducing what our taxpayers have to pay. I’m not saying I’m totally against it. What I’m saying is we just implemented a gas tax. We’ve implemented the alcohol tax. There’s several taxes we’ve implemented in the last six months.”
Allhands asked Keith Mulholland of Robinson Engineering about the cost of not repairing roads.
Mulholland said Watseka is not alone with this problem. “Across the state, across communities, the motor fuel tax money is not enough to keep up with your road repairs,” he said. There is not a good alternative, either, he said. “Just like bread and milk cost more, it costs more for oil and gas.” That oil and gas go into asphalt for street repairs, he said.
Allhands said, “These costs (road maintenance) are not going to go down.” He said that the city took back the water and were department and reinstated it “basically as a start up entity. Some of this equipment, maybe we started off too early buying it, but we had to do something. A lot of that was taken care of with the bond and the rates were there anyway. So I guess, the thing is, if not this, then what solution you have as far as where we can start paying for these roads. I go down Grant Street going toward the courthouse and you have big chunks of asphalt with deep holes there. That’s a road that needs to be done. It’s not going away.
“Unfortunately costs go up,” he said.
Ulfers said that the $50,000 for Watseka Family Festival was from the hotel/motel funds which have to be spent promoting the community. “I can tell you that festival brought in a lot of people to the motels from Kentland, Watseka, Gilman and some people were going to Kankakee. We got real good response. When you say Watseka they have something to remember it by and I think with the festival we’re starting to do that.”
“I don’t think she was implying to knock on the festival,” Allhands said. “No,” Musk said.
“I’m not saying she was. I’m just saying when you are talking about the Watseka Family Festival as far as funding. That’s what I’m talking about,” Ulfers said.
City attorney Joe Cainkar said there is no way to know how much the utility tax would generate.
Alderman Mark Garfield said that he looked at his past electric bills and found that it would be about $6 more a month after he averaged it over six months.
Garfield said, too, that it’s not just roads being torn up, but vehicles also. Some larger communities have been threatened with legal action over the poor roads damaging vehicles, he said.
Cainkar said the statute allows for a maximum rate to be assessed, which is tiered based on kilowatt hours used. The first 2,000 kilowatt hours are .61 of a cent, he said.
Cainkar will prepare the ordinance for the tax. The council voted 7-1 with Musk voting no to have Cainkar prepare the ordinance.