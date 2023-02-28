Mayor

Watseka Mayor John Allhands discusses gaming license applications and other matters at the Feb. 28 Watseka City Council meeting.

 Photo by Carla Waters

Watseka Mayor John Allhands spoke about a local grocery store’s efforts to install gaming machines.

It had been discussed at the Watseka City Council finance committee meeting Feb. 21 that Berkot’s was moving forward with this installation.

