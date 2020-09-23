The Watseka Marching Warriors presented their show to the public on Sept. 22 on the Watseka High School football field. The performance allowed family and friends to view the performance twice at 7:30 p.m. and again at 8:15 with two run throughs of the show each.
Due to mandates put in place by government officials earlier this year, high school marching band members were unable to compete in any band competitions at all. And, with the lack of high school football taking place in Illinois, many bands have been unable to showcase their performances to the public.
"They are doing an outstanding job so far this year, in spite of all of the circumstances," said band director, Erik Parmenter as he addressed the crowd during the band's first performance of the night. "They are working very hard."
The group's show consists of songs from the movie, "The Blues Brothers," and features songs that appeared in the film. The show begins with a medley of "I Can't Turn You Loose," and "Soul Man." The show then moves into the song "Flip, Flop and Fly," then picks up with "Soul Finger" to end the performance.
"The kids really love the music because it's so fun to play," said Parmenter. "Normally, in a normal season we would only just now be getting started. We would of had at least one competition, I believe, but we would have about another month and half still to be working on it and getting it perfected."
After the band's first performance, Parmenter took the time to thank those involved for the helping hand they provided so far this year.
"First, I'd like to than Miss Fennell. She is student teaching with me and is doing an awesome job. She's worked with the band quite a bit during our evening rehearsals and is a senior at Olivet and a flute player. We thank her for working here with us," he said.
"I'd also like to thank my wife, Sally, who is our color guard instructor and has designed and taught all of the choreography along with a couple of her senior members and has done a great job. And, our percussion instructor is Mr. Schumann. He's worked both the percussion on the field and in the front ensemble. Without those people helping, this band would not be together tonight and as far along as we are. So, thank you to all of them."
Seniors were also honored since this was the groups only public performance since learning the show.