A 22-year-old from Watseka was killed in a two-vehicle accident west of Watseka the evening of July 19
According to Iroquois County Coroner Bill Cheatum Ryan Durflinger was a pronounced deceased at the scene.
The accident happened at 6:46 p.m. July 19 on U.S. 24 at 1889 East Road. According to Illinois State Police reports, a 1980 black Suzuki motorcycle operated by Durflinger was westbound on U.S. 24 at 1889 East Road. A 2021 gray Peterbilt truck-tractor semi-trailer combination driven by an unnamed 52-year-old male from Roanoke, Indiana, was traveling east at the same location.
According to police reports, for unknown reasons, the Durflinger unit swerved into the eastbound land and struck the front of the semi unit. The semi driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
U.S. 24 was closed for approximately five hours. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.