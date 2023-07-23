A Watseka man was charged after police reported to a domestic call July 18.
According to Watseka Police reports, police were called to the 700 block of West Walnut Street at 11:40 p.m. Police were notified that the suspect fled in a vehicle traveling west out of Watseka.
Police located the vehicle at County Road 1850 North and U.S. 24
As police approved the vehicle, the driver then took off westbound. The driver then exited the vehicle and ran into a field just south of County Road 1850 North.
The suspect, Luis E. Perez-Gutier, 43, was arrested after a foot pursuit. Perez-Gutier was charged with domestic battery, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail without incident.