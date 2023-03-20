A Watseka man was arrested after barricading himself into a home and telling police he had battered his girlfriend.
Watseka Police report they were called to the 400 block of West Hickory Court at 11:47 p.m. March 18 for a welfare check.
A Watseka man was arrested after barricading himself into a home and telling police he had battered his girlfriend.
Watseka Police report they were called to the 400 block of West Hickory Court at 11:47 p.m. March 18 for a welfare check.
While investigating, a neighbor made contact with officers, threatening them. At 12:07 a.m. March 19 officers were once again dispatch to the area because that neighbor called and said he had battered his girlfriend. He barricaded himself in the home.
With assistance of Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police entry was made to the home.
Paris Johnson, 28, was placed into custody for aggravated domestic battery, kidnapping and resisting/obstructing.
