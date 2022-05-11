Watseka Police in cooperation with the Department of Children and Family Service and the Iroquois County State’s Attorney’s office completed a week-long investigation that led to the arrest of a Watseka man.
According to police reports, on May 4, police were called to a residence after receiving a report of an injured 10-month-old. Police learned the victim had sustained substantial injuries and had been transported to a hospital.
Police and DCFS then launched an investigation into the injuries sustained by the victim. On May 10 warrant was issued by the Iroquois County State’s Attorney’s office.
Once the warrant was issued, police arrested Allan R. Thompson, 64, Watseka, on charges of aggravated battery to a child.
Thompson was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he is held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.