The City of Watseka Feb. 22 approved appointments for the Police and Fire Commission.
The council approved appointing Nita Dubble to replace Terry Pence, who recently resigned from the commission, said Mayor John Allhands. Reappointments also made were for Roy Johnson, Alex Knapp and Ron Gocken.
Dubble said she was asked by a council member to “take on this challenge”. She is retired from Iroquois County as 911 coordinator and also a dispatcher.
Allhands said she has a lot of experience to bring to the commission.
Alderman Darrin Rushbrook asked about the terms for each person on the commission. Allhand said that at the first meeting it will be decided about who is serving for what term. “Some may say ‘I only want to be here a year’,” he said, noting that the staggering of terms will be worked out among the members.
Also approved 8-0 was the appointment of Lt. Joshua King to deputy chief effective Feb. 22. The pay rate is to be determined and take effect May 1.
The council also approved TIF 4 reimbursements to Steve Cross. One reimbursement was for $1,869.97 for the property at 463 W. Mulberry St., and the other was for $1,995.56 for the property at 226 W. Park Ave. Both reimbursements were approved 8-0.