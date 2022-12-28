The City of Watseka will continue to investigate means to revitalize the downtown area, including looking at a downtown historic district.
At the December Watseka City Council meeting, the council agreed to work with the consultant firm Carlile Group for $30,100.
The consultants will work with the city on examining establishment of a historic district and other measures to help city.
Earlier in the month at a public works/water wastewater committee, the aldermen heard from Quinn Adamowski from Landmarks Illinois about the establishment of the historic district.
Adamowski told the city that the Old Courthouse Museum and the Watseka Depot are on the historic listing. He told the council that there are 250 districts in the state.
At the Dec. 20 city council meeting, Mayor John Allhands read at letter from the Lockport mayor about what the district has done for that community. He also has a letter from the Kankakee mayor about the designation there.
Allhands noted that in the letters the mayor talked about the resurgence in their downtown areas after the historic districts. Both said the districts took time to develop but has created but has helped to instill more community pride, revitalizing buildings, establishing more businesses and events. Both mayors said that the efforts were a partnership with city officials and other key stakeholders.
The council also approved to director city attorney Joe Cainkar to work on ordinances to purchase the wood shake building on East Walnut, the Penney’s building on East Walnut and the empty lot on West Walnut for a total of $45,000. Cainkar will prepare ordinances for the next meeting.
Also at the Dec. 20 meeting, Allhands said he is working on getting a tax incremental finance district formed from the railroad tracks to Fifth Street and Cherry Street to Oak Street. He said more information would be coming as that develops.
The council also tabled action on a salon liquor license. There was some discussion about it. Allhands said there has been interest in this license, which would allow a salon owner to serve a client a glass of wine.
Alderman Mark Garfield asked how it would be regulated, noting that there are many home salons in their private homes. “I don’t see us being able to police this, and where do we stop? Do we let Ford serve wine as someone is getting their car worked on?” he said.
Cainkar said, “It’s like anything else. I agree with you. In some cases it’s going to be hard to regulate it.”
He said Manteno has such a license. Alderman Dennis Cahoe said he doesn’t understand the purpose of the license. The council agreed to table the matter for now.
The council heard from building inspector Eric Brandt at the Dec. 20 meeting about the flood mitigation program. He said the program was at a standstills or a few months because the intergovernmental agreement had not be renewed “through no fault of the city’s.” The last payment for the program the city had received was mid-summer. Allhands said, “Hopefully this is going to start moving.” Illinois Department of Natural Resources program helps to mitigate the flooded houses that have been approved for the program.
In another measure, the council approved hiring Bill Walver as a full-time code enforcement officer, replacing Bill Stanley. The council approved that measure 6-0.