Watseka American Legion Post 23 conducted its annual Memorial Day service May 29.
“This day is sacred with almost visible presence of those who have gone before us,” said Post Commander Lyle Kofoot.
“We honor the memories of those who gave their lives in service of our country and those who have dropped their burdens by the wayside of life and have gone to their eternal rest. May the ceremonies today deepen our reverence for our departed friends and comrades. Let us renew our pledge of loyalty to our country and its flag. Let us resolve by word and deed to emphasize the privileges and duties of patriotism.”
Pastor Darla Holden of the First United Methodist Church of Watseka gave the opening and closing prayers. Jessica Fehland sang “The Star Spangled Banner” as the memorial wreath was placed.
The Legion also presented the service flags for each branch of military service. The flags lined the sidewalk leading to the memorial.
Rodger Fehlend was the guest speaker.
“Strong leaders create prosperity for good times. Good times lead to weak men. Weak men lead us to hard times. Hard times force strong men to emerge again. So the cycle continues. Makes sense to me. I often wonder at which point of the cycle we are in,” Fehland said of a verse he said has been used for many years.
He talked about the origins of Memorial Day, which was first known as Decoration Day. “It’s a holiday that many of us hold dear,” he said. “Many of us look forward to it as the unofficial start of summer, but many of us have to just face the sadness of it because it’s a solemn occasion that forces us to pause and remember the price some have paid for the rest of us to enjoy the day in peace and relative prosperity no matter where we fall on that continuum I mentioned earlier.
“For Gold Star Families every day is Memorial Day. I for one am happy to see so many people here today. Whatever your motivation for coming you’re doing your part to ensure those that have died are not forgotten and the importance of their sacrifice is honored.
“Your families see it. Your neighbors see it and I think it is a good thing for our community. I hope it is happening all over the country right now. We choose to make Memorial Day what we wish it to be. By being here we are leaders. We want to acknowledge this. That this day matters. It’s a connection to the past right here in the present. Nobody makes us celebrate in a free country. We, the people, just do.
“This brings me to a concept that I have been contemplating for many years. It’s about leadership. I coach and I teach history so it’s kind of my business to study what’s been done right and what’s done wrong in the past so that we can make better sense of it in the present and thus become a better leader. It can be tough.
“When I teach history and civics I try to be as objective as I can. This happened. That happened. Here are things that proceeded it. Here are some things that followed. But it’s never that simple. I wasn’t there for most of the events I teach and I don’t know all the details, the back stories, then emotions that coincided with that time or that place. To pretend that I do would smack of arrogance. And there’s a point I try to get across to students when they try to judge, or as they say they get ‘judgy’. Judgy is a teenager word. I try to rein them back in and point out that we, too, will be judged by future generations. They judge our wars and our laws, our traditions. It’s a natural thing to do. But what I look around at what we apparently value as a society these days I hope we are judged harshly. That will mean that the future generations have learned from our mistakes. What we need now as we have always needed is what President Reagan called an informed patriotism. What does that mean? Or where does it begin? The second question is the easier one to answer. It begins with us and it begins now. We have to choose to be leaders and leaders serve. Good leaders are selfless with their gifts of time, their talent, their treasure. Some of you here have given monetary donations. Some have shared their time, their talent, to make this event a success. Some have just given up a portion of your day to show that you care. That this is important. It’s a privilege to be here. It’s important for events like this to continue into the future to tie our community together.
“We’re all Americans and that should mean something. Here’s a depressing truth to ponder. A recent poll I read concluded that only 16 percent of Generation Z are proud to live in America. For those of you that don’t know, those are the youth that are born in the mid 1990s or laters. For post of reference, the Baby Boomers are still holding strong as the most patriotic generation — 73 percent proud to live in America. The same poll concluded that Generation X, my generation, 54 percent patriotic. And the Millennials are checking in at 36 percent. But let’s say the poll is off. It’s way off. And even if they miss by 10 percent is 26 percent of our youth a good percentage? It saddens me a great deal.
“This has to change at the grass roots level. I have to do better as a parent and a teacher to ensure my country survives. There are other polls that aren’t any better. Aside from patriotism, faith and community aren’t valued much either. Even getting married and having children has declined as a priority for today’s youth. The area that’s on the rise? Money.
“We all play a part in turning this around. I think we are obligated to do so. So many have given so much of their youth, their innocence, their very lives to preserve it. Now we’re in a time of prosperity and watching it slip away before our eyes. Why is that?
“The reference to that continuum I made at the start always makes me think initially of political leadership but the more I think of it I think it is directed at we, the people. Politics is downstream of culture and we get what we deserve in that regard. John Adams once said in one of his letters to Abigail during the Revolution that ‘we can’t guarantee success in the war but we can do something better. We can deserve it’. That’s such a cool line.”
He said an historian researched it and found it came from a play by Joseph Addison called “Cato”. Fehland said Addison was the pop culture icon of that era. “So even the Founding Fathers had influencers,” he said.
“So there it is. Are we doing the best we can to preserve our culture and our traditions? Are we good influencers? Do our culture and traditions need to be preserved? So many have died in service to our country that when Lincoln challenged the audience at Gettysburg in November of 1863 to ‘not let those who are buried there to have died in vain’ he might as well have been talking to us all. That’s the way I take it. during the Revolution historians say that only a third of the population was patriot meaning that they wanted self government, to break away from Britain, use the principles of the Declaration of Independence as a cornerstone and 31,000 died for that cause. Countless others were bankrupted. We have to honor them to make it worth the cost. It’s an ongoing obligation. Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.
“Another 15,000 KIA maintaining that independence in the War of 1812 and another 17,000 casualties suffered in the Mexican-American War of the 1840s. We were expanding our country at that time and it’s no small price to pay. We know that the Civil War cost us over 600,000 dead, two percent of the population to deliver that new birth of freedom. What Lincoln brilliantly stated in that 272-word masterpiece was that putting the country back together the way it once was was no longer an option. After all, that arrangement of states and their many individual ambitions led us to war in the first place. The country had to be better. But it took time. Generations of men and women moving forward trying to build a nation that lived up to the ideals of the Declaration of Independence. We had to buy in. We had to do it from the ground up. By the Spanish-American War in 1898 the U.S. was becoming a world power or at least we wanted to become one. We lost another 2,400. It gets uncomfortable throwing out these statistics like they are just numbers but in truth these are our ancestors. They were sons and fathers and neighbors and friends. Their families carried the burden of carrying on while mourning their loss.
“The Great War cost us over 115,000 battlefield deaths and at this point the Dougboys were saying ‘Lafayette, we are here’. It’s a reference to the great Marquis de Lafayette from the Revolutionary War. See, this was the first time we had ever had an expeditionary force, one that would fight some other country’s war. It was a culmination of a favor we owed France from generations past. A thank you for helping us secure our independence. We were there to help them regain their’s. Everyone on both sides knew the significants of invoking the name of Lafayette. A history lesson wasn’t needed. Men and women answered the call. They led in the present because they knew their past.
“The Greatest Generation fought around the world to end despotism in Europe and Asia. World War II cost us over 400,000 dead. U.S. casualties eclipsing one million. Things changed again. The U.S. had become a super power both economically and militarily. But we didn’t use our monopoly of nuclear weapons to hold the world hostage. No. We rebuilt our allies as well as our former foes. We began a cold war with the former Soviet Union. We led and served.
“In Korea as a way of containing the cancer of communism our troops fought hard, sacrificed much, to the tune of 36,000 dead and another 120,00 casualties. We tried it again in Viet Nam, a sensitive subject, one that hope I’m getting better at understanding and thus teaching it better. Containing communism in Southwest Asia cost us 58,000 plus and another 200,000 American casualties. The Gulf War, Afghanistan, Iraq… some of you here I suspect were part of those latter conflicts and some of the other smaller ones scattered in between, no less dangerous than the ones that are publicized more. I thank you for your leadership. You said yes when so many others said no. You fought to preserve our way of life and you fought for each other.”
He said that those who have served have shown their leadership. “You are leaders. People follow you. They follow your example. We get inspired by your dedication. I don’t think any of the service men and women who died for their country did it for the political issues we argue about these days. There’s no ‘C’mon boys, this is for raising the debt ceiling’ or ‘let’s take that hill for student loan forgiveness’. Nothing like that ever crosses their minds. Maybe that’s why we have a recruitment crisis right now; we’re fighting for the wrong things. Those who fought and those who died, they did it for each other. They believed in the goodness of our country. They believe in the Constitution, the Rule of Law. They fought for their families, their neighbors, the promise that our founding principles of liberty and equality can be maintained. Our first principles. To be a strong leader is hard. You are going to find your self often on the toughest path. People are going to disagree with you. You might lose friends over it. They are going to be hurt in any number of possible ways, but you do it anyway, because if you have love in your heart you know it has to be done. And a leader does it. They don’t shy away. They don’t want to let people down. They push through.
“On Memorial Day we pause and reflect. Are we doing enough in the present to honor that sacrifice?”
Fehland asked, “How do we thank those who have given so much? I think we have to answer the original question I proposed ‘how do we restore informed patriotism’?
“We have to accept the responsibility that the future of our country rests with the little platoons of family and community. It can’t be done from the top down. Each of us are a leader in our own way. Some are big and public. Some are small and private. But once we accept that responsibility we can begin to restore patriotism in our country.”
He said, “I choose to be optimistic. I choose to be patriotic. I see leaders all around us today in the park. We can all play a role in saving the country from narcissism and despair. We can start by thanking the veterans that are sitting here today. They will remind us that this is Memorial
day and not Veterans Day but nonetheless we thank you for your dedication to our cause and our principles.”
He asked that people be simultaneously servers and leaders and to remember “what things are worth fighting and dying for.”