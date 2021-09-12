By CARLA WATERS, Managing Editor
Two hundred and forty-four cars went through the electronic recycling event Sept. 11 in Watseka.
The event was sponsored by the City of Watseka and the Iroquois County Board.
Watseka Alderman Mark Garfield said there were people waiting in line before the event started at 9 a.m. The event ran until noon.
Garfield said he does not yet have the weight on the amount of electronics were brought in, but hopes to have that in the coming days.
The city and county have collaborated on the event for the past couple of years. It was conducted in the RP Home and Harvest parking lot in Watseka.
Garfield said Watseka Community High School FFA advisor Phil Wilkey and FFA members Nathan Douglas, Zoe Harris and Katline Corzine helped. Also present were several Watseka aldermen, including Garfield, Benny Marcier, Don Miller and Monna Ulfers, who helped direct traffic and with coordination.
Garfield said he hopes the city and county will continue to conduct such events at least on a yearly basis.