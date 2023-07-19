County

Photo by Carla Waters

Iroquois County Board Chairman John Shure and county board member John Zumwalt address the Watseka City Council’s finance committee July 18.

 Photo by Carla Waters

The City of Watseka and Iroquois County will work on a storm sewer drainage project that county officials say will help with drainage on county property.

County Board Chairman John Shure and board member John Zumwalt were before the Watseka finance committee July 18 to discuss the project. Zumwalt distributed maps for the city officials to look at as they discussed the project.

