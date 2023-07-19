The City of Watseka and Iroquois County will work on a storm sewer drainage project that county officials say will help with drainage on county property.
County Board Chairman John Shure and board member John Zumwalt were before the Watseka finance committee July 18 to discuss the project. Zumwalt distributed maps for the city officials to look at as they discussed the project.
“This is in reference to the Iroquois County storm sewer draining project, correct?” Alderman Benny Marcier asked, to which Zumwalt said yes.
Zumwalt said, “I’d like to go ahead and introduce the project a little bit for those people who maybe are not aware of what’s happening. We’re looking at running a tile along Grant Street. We both have a share of problems a little bit. We’d like to work together on this. As you see, the tile runs behind the houses on Loveridge Lane, then crosses Grant Street and goes around the courthouse and the maintenance shed and it ends at the Porter Avenue storm sewer.”
Mayor John Allhands house is on Loveridge Lane.
Alderwoman Jenny DeLahr asked, “So all this tiling is on county property, though? So all of the tiling you are looking at doing behind Loveridge Lane is on county property? All the tiling you are considering doing over to Porter is all county property?”
“Yes,” he said.
“Ok,” DeLahr said. “Just confirming. So it’s not city property at all.”
“Yes, but it is kind of a city problem,” Zumwalt said, “because we have a lot of flooding that happens behind these houses on Loveridge Lane and it’s been a problem for all the people that live there. As you look as there is continual flooding and standing water behind these houses, and it’s been said that maybe some of these houses were built in a low spot. I’ve been on the board for four years. We’ve kind of been talking about this and we haven’t done anything.”
He said the county would like to run a 12-inch field tile down to Porter Avenue.
DeLahr asked the cost of the project.
“Keith’s (Mulholland of Robinson Engineering) estimate is $80 to $100 a foot,” Zumwalt said. “One thing that makes us think about this more seriously is we can’t go north with this because of the railroad. There’s just not enough fall and there’s so many problems with the railroad. They are not cooperating. Now that we have a Porter Avenue storm sewer that is a good point of discharge and so we’d like to hook into that.”
DeLahr said, “Ok but you failed to answer what I was asking and that is it’s $100 a foot but for total cost of how many feet are we looking at?”
Mulholland said starting at the northeast house of Loveridge Lane to Grant Street is 780 feet and then from that point around the county’s property and to Porter 1,600 feet.
“So estimated total is…” DeLahr said, “significant.”
At $100 they said it would be around $230,000.
“That’s steep,” she said. “How much are expecting the city to pay on this?”
Zumwalt said the county would be willing to negotiate. “Handshakes,” she said.
“I think it would be realistic to go half on this project,” Zumwalt said.
“So this occurring on county property. It’s not necessarily in their yards. There would be just a few homes on this corner. Again, this would be county property not city property. I can’t see us spending that amount for these few houses which it’s not really a huge ordeal. We have parts of the city that are flooding significantly when we have floods. They get a little bit of water in their backyard. My neighbor gets water in their back yard. Should we tile that, too? And your neighbor?”
Allhands said that has been mentioned before. “That’s a discussion you have to have with your neighbor,” he said.
“These are a couple of neighbors that are talking now about working together. The other part of the story you need to understand, and this is from a past study, and we have the developer on this, which it’s way after the fact now, and (former public works director) Marvin DeLahr can even tell you this, it was supposed to be a snail that went behind these properties that did not get done. Plus, the code at the time, it was a way-undersized pipe, am I correct on that? So there is a little bit on the city with this also.”
Mulholland agreed. “We looked at this and the drainage in Loveridge does not meet current standards, even within the cul-de-sac itself as the water travels north. The pipes that run north to the railroad ditch are undersized. The ditches that are the north of Loveridge are basically flat, there’s almost no fall as you head north and then as you get to the railroad it’s relatively flat. We’d have to run storm sewer or concrete swale along the railroad just to even make it so it drains properly. The drainage is just not very good along the railroad track.”
DeLahr asked the cost of a swale.
Mulholland said, “We have looked at a couple of different options with that and some of them were quite a bit more than this because it would go all the way to those storm pipes that cross (under the railroad tracks) over by the car wash.” He said he did not have those prices with him and that it would also require cooperation with the railroad which does not usually happen very easily.
Allhands said, “Really this starts over in the northwest corner and goes around. There’s really probably about nine homes that are affected and they are all taxpayers, too, so you are not just clipping me on this.”
“It has nothing to do just with you, but for the minority of the majority we are looking at spending $115,000 right here to benefit eight or nine homes. We don’t do that on the west side.”
Allhands said, too, it is also county property.
“This private property thing that we’re doing again is we are making taxpayers pay for something that is not on city property. And we’ve done this over and over again,” DeLahr said.
Allhands said it has happened in past administrations and past public works directors.
“Does that make it right?” she asked.
“I guess for the greater good, yes,” Allhands said.
Alderwoman Yamei Rohlfs said, “I don’t think it’s what’s right or wrong. The thing is we need to work together to solve this problem instead of saying what’s right or wrong.”
“Really?” DeLahr said. “So it’s OK if we spend money however we see fit as an administration, whether it’s right or wrong, we do the gray. It’s OK. See, I think you are looking at it a little differently than I am. I’m a taxpayer. I work my butt off for my money. We just increased the alcohol tax. We doubled it. Small businesses in town aren’t very happy about it. What are going to do next? We can’t continue taking off the backs of our taxpayers. We simply cannot continue to do that. We are a blue collar community. We are not Manteno. We are not Frankfort. We are not Kankakee. We have very small population base. All we do is tax them to death. If it’s on county property, why don’t you go ahead and distribute it amongst the rest of the county. I’m not trying to be mean, I’m thinking of the Watseka taxpayers. We are taxed terrible to death. We don’t help it up here.”
Allhands said, “Realize that the city is partially at fault here with an undersized pipe and the swale not getting done.”
DeLahr said the houses were built it a swampy area and chose to buy there.
“But it didn’t do it for the last three or four years,” he said. “Something has happened.”
“I know because you’ve pushed this several times and people have been upset about it. Again it only benefits the small few. If those few would like to pay that $115,000 I have no problems with it. But we are taking it from the people on the west side who have issues, the people on the north side, down West Mulberry and down that way. I don’t understand why it’s become a city problem when it’s on city property.”
Allhands reiterated that the city is culpable because of the undersized tile and the unfinished swale.
Shure said if the city and county were going to work together they would have to determine where the project would start and then get some bids.
Public works director Loren Grosvenor said the county could start the project on the county portion and then work toward the Loveridge Lane portion. He cautioned “If they move forward with just their portion we may not be able to use that later. I’m just thinking for taxpayer dollars now is the time to do something as a joint venture with these guys otherwise you may lose that all tighter and it could be more expensive.”
Shure said he didn’t believe the county would move forward on its own.
Most city officials and the county representatives felt that getting hard numbers to work with would be the next step.
Alderman Scott Anderson asked if there was any chance that Watseka’s public works crews could do part of the work. “What they are proposing and that being an open area, there’s tile machines that could come in and install that in a week’s time and be in and out. The site restoration would be minimized versus trying to dig 2,200 feet of pipe.” He said his crews would be able to do it but the timeframe would be longer.
“We’ve got good public works crews and we have some really good equipment. I would be curious to see if this is something we are going to have to go forward on, I’d like to see at least a portion of it, let’s see what you can put together for a bid in-house.”
Grosvenor said he could put some costs together on his end as the county and city also gets bids so they can see how they compare. The discussion ended with numbers being collected and discussing again when that is completed.