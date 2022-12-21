Watseka officers were celebrated at the city council meeting Dec. 20.
New hires, recent retirees and those recently promoted were all honored by the Watseka City Council and police commission
“This is a special night for us,” Mayor John Allhands said.
Chief Jeremy Douglas said, “I would first like to say how excited I am about our newest officers that have joined us recently. With all the barricades and such law enforcement has to deal with in these times I think it shows the will and the dedication of these officers to still want to join this great profession. I know with the addition of these officers, our department will continue to flourish and provide the services that the people of our community expect and deserve.”
City attorney Joe Cainkar conducted the swearing in ceremony for Josh Douglas, Jason Forbes and Alex Corriveau.
Douglas was hired Aug. 24 and had previously served with the Hoopeston Police Department.
Forbes was hired Oct. 17. He previous served with the Manteno Police Department.
Corriveau was hired Nov. 18 and is a current active duty National Guardsman.
Josh Douglas told the crowd that he graduated from Watseka Community High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology. “I got lots of experience in Hoopeston,” he said. “I want to bring that work ethic here to Watseka and help out the community as much as I can.”
Corriveau said he graduated from Donovan High School in 2014 and joined the National Guard as a junior in high school. He is a military police officer with the National Guard. “I’m glad to make the change into the civilian world as a police officer.”
Forbes said he graduated from Kankakee High School in 1993 and started his career in law enforcement with the St. Anne department. He went to Manteno Police Department in 2001 before joining the Watseka department.
Three officers were promoted Dec. 21. They are Mark Harris, Curt Marcott and Kyle Puleo.
“As to the officers being promoted, I am looking forward to the ideas and visions for the future of Watseka Police Department that they bring to the table,” Chief Douglas said. “With these promotions comes expectations that they are all aware of and willing to take on. We have a great group of officers but I can’t wait to see where our new leaders can take us.”
Each of those officers received their sergeants pins from family members. Chief Douglas said that the promotions take effect Jan. 1. He said Puleo typically works midnights and is the department’s evidence officer. Marcott is a detective and now will be Sgt. Detective Marcott and is also the range officer. Harris is the K-9 officer and a field training officer.
“If you see them out in the community you can stop and congratulate them,” Chief Douglas said.
John Lee Hall, Bill Stanley and Scott Muench were honored as recent/upcoming retirees. Hall and Stanley were not able to attend the ceremony.
Muench had 21 years of service with the department. He was hired Sept. 9, 2001 and retired Oct. 1. He was a training officer for the Watseka Auxiliary Police, was a field training officer and also served on the Watseka Enforcement Team. He retired as a senior patrolman.
Hall had 20 years of service with the department. He was hired Oct. 8, 2001 and retired May 31. He was the community relations officer for the department and also was on the Watseka Enforcement Team. He retired as a senior patrolman.
Stanley has 20 years of service. He was hired Oct. 28, 2002, and will retired Jan. 15. He was on the Watseka Enforcement team, was a field training officer and will retire as a sergeant.
“We are losing a lot of experience with these three officers,” the chief said. “They are going to be a big hole for us to fill.
“In regards to the ones who have served with us with pride and respect, I just want to say thank you for everything you did to make this community a better and safer place. I could sure stories and tales of these officers, but I believe only the ones who have had the same experiences could truly appreciate the things we see and deal with on a daily basis. These officers have sometimes had to put their personal lives on hold because the job calls, but always understood that it was what was expected. Now, enjoy your retirement; no more call outs at 0300 in the morning. Celebrate the holidays with your family. Go on that extended vacation. You’re on your own time now. Do what you enjoy. You deserve it. Life is good. Thank you.”
A reception follows the ceremony for the officers, their families and guests.