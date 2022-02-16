The Watseka Community High School gym was filled with some nostalgia and excitement the night of Feb. 11 as the most recent Athletic Inspiration Award was presented.
This year the academic foundation honored the 1993-94 Watseka Warriors boys basketball team.
Several players and cheerleaders were able to make it to the ceremony, which was conducted in between the girls game against Danville and the boys game against Cissna Park. Several people in the crowd took advantage of the “throwback game” theme and dressed in attire from the 1990s.
Information provided by the foundation bout the team includes:
“The Watseka Warriors varsity posted another outstanding season, finishing with a record of 28 wins and 2 losses. The Warriors finished first place in the River Valley Conference, winning 13 games and losing none. During the course of the season, the Warriors also won their division at the Illinois State Classic Tournament, finished first in the Conference tournament, and advanced to the Sweet Sixteen round of the state tournament.
“Going into the season, the Warriors were hoping for success. Returning eleven lettermen from last year’s 19-7 team, the Warriors were one of the most experienced squads in the area. Though not blessed with great height, the Warriors utilized their deep bench and great quickness. An up-tempo running game allowed the Warriors to score an average of 70 points every contest.
“Watseka has been a part of the River Valley Conference for only four years. During that time, however, no other team has been able to match this year’s Warriors’ undefeated regular season record.
“The boys’ varsity team won the conference tournament, defeating host school Herscher, the Manteno Panthers, and the Momence Redskins. During the Christmas season, the Warriors competed in the Illinois State Classic, held at Illinois State University in Bloomington. At this tournament, the team was able to play competition from other parts of the state. The Warriors performed well, winning 3 games and losing 1, and earning themselves the championship of their division. The Warriors beat Mt. Pulaski, Bloomington Central Catholic, and Gridley; while losing to AA power-house Rockford Boylan.
“The Warriors enjoyed an excellent postseason, also. They earned a berth in the sweet sixteen by winning their regional at Clifton Central and the sectional in Watseka. In the super-sectional game at Redbird Arena in Bloomington, however, the Warriors were defeated by the eventual state runners-up, the Eureka Hornets.
“Throughout the season, the Warriors showed that their shortcomings in the size department could be overcome through hard work. Their effort and work ethic helped them to earn the best record in the school’s history.”
Richard Reynolds, coach of the honored team, was present and said a few words to the crowd.
“It was the same floor that you are playing on right now,” Reynolds said. “There’s been a very, very strong tradition of basketball at Watseka high school. I can tell you this. This is one of the best of that tradition. You’ve heard the statistics. This group was an exceptional group to coach. I really enjoyed them. It was fun to coach theses people. They were extremely competitive in practice.”
He said at that time the team played the entire floor, pressing from the beginning. “They stayed after it. When they got the ball we got it down to the other end of the floor. It was extremely fun to watch,” he said, noting that today’s game is different.
“I’m exceptionally proud of this group right here,” he said, also noting that of the 18 players, 17 were on the honor roll. “I can’t say enough good about them.”
The team consisted of Justin Eighner, Mark Schramm, Andy Parsons, Jason Kofoot, Jacob Spenn, Matt Harvey, Rennie Cluver, Jason Toalson, Brad Odgers, Mick Handy, Nate Meyer, Jason Elliott, Bob Swartz, Ryan Gaines, Andy Peabody, Brandon Fahs, Chris Kiefer and Brent Mc Taggart. Coach Mike Boudreau rounded out the team.
After the evening festivities at the high school, the group also celebrated at the Watseka Elks with a reception for the team and families.