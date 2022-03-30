Watseka Community High School drama students will take the stage this weekend for the first production by the drama department since before the COVID-19 pandemic halted such activities.
“Nothing But the Truth” by Philip J. Anderson will take place April 1 and April 2 at the Watseka Theatre.
Director Erik Parmenter said he is happy they are able to perform a play this year. “It’s been two years,” he said. “Our last one, we were scheduled to have in 2020, and we did all the rehearsals and it was the week before our show when everything got shut down. We didn’t have performances in 2020 and 2021.”
The 2022 play is “an action, adventure, suspense, comedy”, he said. “It’s got a little bit of everything.”
The story, he said, is about “a brother and sister who are on their way to China. The ship they are on, there’s a story that is told as a cover for something else. It turns out to be true that there’s a spy on the ship trying to sabotage it. The brother and sister get themselves mixed up in the story. At the end, you’ll just have to come and see.”
The play this year involves freshmen through seniors. There are 10 cast members and four crew members.
“We’d love to have you come out. We think it’s a great show. We’re excited to bring some theater back to Watseka again.”
He said rehearsals started at the end of January. The students have worked really hard, he said. “They are all pretty much new to this. A couple of them were in the 2020 show but weren’t able to perform. For many of them this is their first school play. They’ve done plays at other places but for a lot of them this will be their first time on stage.
“They are having a lot of fun. Some of them, I think, were a little unsure about it, but they have decided they really like it. Hopefully they will continue to do it and we can build up the tradition again.”
Parmenter said, too, that the Watseka Theatre staff is good to work with and is a great venue for a performance such as this.
The cat includes: Payton Anderson as David McNeely, Annika Greene as Mary McNeely, Haley Spade as Helen, Megan Martin as Kate Miller, Zakk Clark as Pete Jones, Marisa Clark as Mrs. Lillian Elias, Alex Spade as Mr. Walter Elias, Maya Machev as Paulette Cartier, Nate Massey as Waiter, and Devin Findlay as Captain Werner Kraus.
The crew includes David Parmenter as spotlight operator, and Madison Hughes, Korie Kidd and Garrett Lagesse as the stage crew.
The performance is produce by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service Inc., of Denver, Colorado.
Tickets will be available at the door.