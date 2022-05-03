The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce, Watseka ROCKS, and the City of Watseka are requesting business owners and others’ assistance in beautifying the downtown area, according to information from the groups.
At 4 p.m. May 12 the groups will be planting flowers in the baskets and cleaning up the downtown sidewalks and they are asking for assistance. That assistance can be helping plant a few flowers, maybe pulling some weeds in the sidewalks, and/or sweeping or blowing the sidewalks clean. It’s hard to find volunteers and the groups are hoping that if all the businesses would help for just a bit it could be done in no time. Rain date has been set for 4 p.m. May 17.