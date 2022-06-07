A Watseka Community High School student was presented with an educational grant May 31.
Mitchell Galyen was presented the award from Run for the Wall’ Memorial Ride’s Sandbox Route. The presentation happened on the front lawn of Watseka Community High School.
Run for the Wall’s Route Coordinator Billie Dunlap, whose road name is Bugs, presented the award to Galyen surrounded by a large number of participants in the Run for the Wall Sand Box Route.
“Thank you for welcoming us here,” he said. “This has been a couple of years in the making.” He said he was in Watseka last year and an educational grant was presented at that time also.
“This is not new to us,” he said. “We’re very happy to continue the tradition.”
Dunlap talked about Galyen and why he was deserving of the educational grant.
“Various routes of Run for the Wall have established an educational grant to deserving young graduating seniors based on their entry of a patriotic essay, based on a theme that’s presented for their year.
“It was an outstanding essay on a patriotic subject,” Dunlap said.
Galyen was accompanied by his parents, Sean and Anissa and his grandparents.
He will attend Augustana College in the fall and study pre-med.
He was also given a certificate of appreciation for his support and participation of the Inaugural Run of the Sand Box Route of Run for the Wall.
“Now you are part of this family,” Dunlap said.
Galyen thanked the group for the award and for those who attended the event.
“I’d like to thank all of the Run for the Wall riders as all of you are veterans, especially my grandpa, who’s also a veteran,” Galyen said.
The group also presented certificates of appreciation to all of the principals of the schools in Unit 9.
As he presented the certificates, Dunlap made mention of the tree in front of the school where the presentation was being made. “Thank you for this tree,” he said. “I want one like this in my yard.”
Also presented with a certificate was the City of Watseka. Mayor John Allhands and Alderwoman Monna Ulfers accepted.
“I want to thank you all for coming,” Allhands said. “This is such a great event. We’re going to build on this every year.”
There were approximately 325 motorcycles, three trucks with trailers and a couple of automobiles in the group. Run for the Wall is a veterans based organization that promotes wellness and healing for all veterans, according to information from he group. The Sand Box Route was established in 2019 with a recon run going from the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. to the Middle East Conflicts Wall in Marseilles.
More information about the group can be found at rftw.us.