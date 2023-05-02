Ellie

Ellie Smith stands at her lemonade stand in Watseka April 29. She raised money for Amputee Blade Runners, and organization that helps provide prosthetics for athletes.

 Photo by Carla Waters

Donations are still coming in for a fundraiser in Watseka started by a first-grader to aid an organization that provides prosthetics to athletes.

Tonya Smith said her daughter Ellie’s fundraiser for Amputee Blade Runners, a non-profit organization in Nashville, Tennessee, surpassed the goal they set and they are grateful to all who donated.

Tags