Donations are still coming in for a fundraiser in Watseka started by a first-grader to aid an organization that provides prosthetics to athletes.
Tonya Smith said her daughter Ellie’s fundraiser for Amputee Blade Runners, a non-profit organization in Nashville, Tennessee, surpassed the goal they set and they are grateful to all who donated.
Ellie was born with a condition that requires her to wear a prosthetic. The organization has been helpful to the family, Tonya said, and Ellie wanted to help raise money for them during the organizations campaign month, which is in April.
She set up a lemonade stand in Watseka and sold glasses of lemonade as well as some bird houses that she had decorated.
Tonya said Ellie sold about 100 cups of lemonade and all of the birdhouses she had for sale.
“We even took orders for some,” she said.
The stand made more than $4,000 in donations, which was about $700 short of the ABR goal. A local business, The Flower Social, donated enough to reach the goal, she said.
A Facebook live video was also done with representatives of Amputee Blade Runners. “They told us that an anonymous donor had donated $1,000 in Ellie’s honor on top of that,” Tonya said. “I already submitted the donations to their link, so they have officially made over their goal. They were shocked and so thankful.
“And we are just so thankful for everyone’s support. Her teachers, friends, family, people we know and people we didn’t even know we’re there.”
Ellie is the daughter of Derek and Tonya Smith and has a little brother, Liam. She enjoys tennis, softball, dance, cheerleading and gymnastics. She also loves to ride her scooter, jump on the trampoline, roller skate, play at the parker with her friends and swim.
The Smiths have also worked with the Gary Sinise Foundation, which serves veterans and first responders.
“This foundation will graciously be covering the cost of Ellie’s prosthetic this year and some travel costs for us and we would really like to be able to give back to them. We would really appreciate if you had a chance to check out their website- https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate,” Tonya said.