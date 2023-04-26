A Watseka first-grader raising money for Amputee Blade Runners, a non-profit organization in Nashville, Tennessee, that helps those who need prosthetics.

Ellie Smith, 7, will be hosting a lemonade stand and also selling birdhouses she has painted from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 29 at 598 E. Lincoln Ave., Watseka.

