A Watseka first-grader raising money for Amputee Blade Runners, a non-profit organization in Nashville, Tennessee, that helps those who need prosthetics.
Ellie Smith, 7, will be hosting a lemonade stand and also selling birdhouses she has painted from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 29 at 598 E. Lincoln Ave., Watseka.
Ellie was born with a condition that requires her to wear a prosthetic. She is the daughter of Derek and Tonya Smith and has a little brother, Liam. Her father is a police officer and her mother is a school teacher.
“Ellie is the most amazing little girl, so determined, and has always been very active,” said Tonya in an email response to questions.
“She plays tennis, softball, dance (tap, hip hop and ballet), cheerleading, and gymnastics. She also loves to ride her scooter, jump on the trampoline, roller skate, play at the park with her friends, and swim.
"Before finding Amputee Blade Runners, I always felt like there was something more out there for her and I was determined to find it. We began working with ABR two years ago. Before finding Amputee Blade Runners, her prosthetic was very basic and heavier. The prosthetics we receive from Amputee Blade Runners are very light weight sports legs for kids and a full running blade when she is ready for it. With Ellie being so small, a matter of ounces makes a huge difference when it comes to the weight of her prosthetic, so we were very happy to find something so lightweight and bouncy for her to run in.
“Her sports prosthetic from ABR helps her stay active in all the ways a 7 year old should! One of the really cool things about ABR is that when we visit, Ellie gets to help make her prosthetic and they really involve her in the process. When they are finished, we get to visit Fabco Designs, also in Nashville and Ellie gets to pick out any glitter color imaginable for them to use to design her leg.
“Amputee Blade Runners (ABR) is a nonprofit organization in Nashville, Tennessee, that provides running prosthetics to athletes who they know will put them to good use. The prosthetics that insurance covers are very basic and this is so much more than that. Part of their approach is that they ‘invest in recipients’ lives, not just their equipment’.
“They prove that to be true every time we visit them. They treat us more like family than patients and truly want to help Ellie be the best that she can be. When we visit them in Nashville, they introduce us to other families and organizations. They also teach us how to make adjustments on her prosthetics, so that when we leave them, we are able to adjust it as needed until we need to visit them again in, on average, two years.
“Aaron Fitzsimmons and Ryan Fann are the co founders and prosthesis. Joshua Southards is the executive director. They are all amazing people who are available for us any time we need them,” Tonya said.
“ABR also introduced us to the Gary Sinise Foundation. They are another amazing and generous organization, also based out of Nashville and created by the actor Gary Sinise. They are a charity serving veterans and first responders, and their families. This foundation will graciously be covering the cost of Ellie’s prosthetic this year and some travel costs for us and we would really like to be able to give back to them. We would really appreciate if you had a chance to check out their website- https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate.”
Tonya said ABR has a campaign during the month of April to raise funds for their organization. The goal of $52,000 will serve 15 people. “During the month of April, if you feel inclined to donate, you can visit this link and we would be so appreciative. - www.tinyurl.com/15blades,” Tonya said.
“Ellie is here to prove that with faith, love, hard work and a little spunk, you can do anything you put your mind to,” Tonya said. “We hope to see you at our lemonade stand!”