Fire

Watseka and Crescent-Iroquois firefighters respond to a fire call on East Walnut Dec. 16.

 Photo by Carla Waters

Watseka firefighters responded to two fire calls Dec. 16 and Dec. 17.

Watseka Fire Chief Ken Baier said in a press release that the fire Dec. 16 was at 209 E. Walnut. Police called in the fire at 9:15 p.m. because there was smoke coming from the apartment, he said.

