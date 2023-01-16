No one was injured but a car was a total loss after it caught fire in Watseka Jan. 15.
Fire Chief Ken Baier said firefighters were called at 5:41 p.m. to Hamilton and South Fifth streets in Watseka for a Chevy Impala that was on fire.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
No one was injured but a car was a total loss after it caught fire in Watseka Jan. 15.
Fire Chief Ken Baier said firefighters were called at 5:41 p.m. to Hamilton and South Fifth streets in Watseka for a Chevy Impala that was on fire.
Baier said in a press release issued the evening of Jan. 16 that the fire was in the engine compartment of the vehicle.
"Fire started in the engine compartment area and was starting to spread into the passenger area until the fire department arrived," he said, noting that firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly. "The owner stated that there had been some mechanical issues with the car prior to the fire."
Baier said in the release that the owner, unnamed in the report, was not home during the incident and that neighbors called in the fire. "There was no damage outside of the car or to any surrounding structures. The fire department was on scene for less than an hour," he said.
Watseka Fire Department responded with Engine 2933 and Engine 2932.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.