Fire

Watseka firefighters work to extinguish a car fire the evening of Jan. 15. 

 Photo by Zack Waters

No one was injured but a car was a total loss after it caught fire in Watseka Jan. 15.

Fire Chief Ken Baier said firefighters were called at 5:41 p.m. to Hamilton and South Fifth streets in Watseka for a Chevy Impala that was on fire.

Trending Food Videos