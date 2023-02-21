Watseka firefighters and guests celebrated the department and its many accomplishments in the past year at the Feb. 18 banquet.

The event was conducted at the Watseka Elks by the Watseka Fire Association. Lt. Nick Brault spoke first, thanking the Elks and the city council members for their support. At the banquet that night were Alderman Benny Marcier and wife Dianne, Alderman Don Miller and wife Rosann, and former fire chief Dave Mayotte and wife Brenda.

