Watseka firefighters and guests celebrated the department and its many accomplishments in the past year at the Feb. 18 banquet.
The event was conducted at the Watseka Elks by the Watseka Fire Association. Lt. Nick Brault spoke first, thanking the Elks and the city council members for their support. At the banquet that night were Alderman Benny Marcier and wife Dianne, Alderman Don Miller and wife Rosann, and former fire chief Dave Mayotte and wife Brenda.
Brault also mentioned family members who support the firefighters throughout the year,.
“To the wives, boyfriends, the girlfriends, thank you. You guys support us 100 percent. Without you and your support we wouldn’t be where we are at today. To the firefighters on the department, please thank them. Without them this wouldn’t be happening,” he said.
Chief Ken Baier and Deputy Chief Nic Peters presented the awards to the firefighters. Chief Ken Baier spoke about the different endeavors in the past year. Firefighters were also honored for their personal accomplishments. The department had 288 calls for the year. Several of them were significant.
Baier said that the department started the year with a first responders class which several attended.
The department also had a hazmat call too the Shell station, which was at first thought to be a fairly routine call and that ended up being a more extensive call as they worked with state officials also. “Everything has been handled good since then,” he said.
The department also worked with dispatch and the language for how to page out the first responders. It was then learned that the department would need an ambulance as the Riverside crews were going to be downsizing.
Watseka firefighters also handled a major downtown fire. “Everyone stepped up,” he said, noting that the firefighters from Watseka and other agencies helped to keep that fire as contained as possible.
On Dec. 23 the ambulance went into service and has had nine calls, he said.
Throughout the year, Baier said, everyone stepped up to get the job done.
Baier said that firefighters are a special group and that not everyone sticks with it. He said the firefighters and the department will continue to move forward.
Two firefighters were honored for the most training hours during the year. During the meeting it was noted that the Watseka Fire Department has conducted training on Tuesday nights since 1901. For Station 1, this year’s training award went to Ryan Burton who had 154 hours. For Station 2, Dakota Schroeder had 157 hours.
Two firefighters were honored for making the most calls. For Station 1, Shannon Woods made 165 calls. For Station 2, Dakota Schroeder made 183 calls.
The Stepping Up Award went to Drew Douglas and Steve Yana.
Firefighters were give flood citations for the number of floods they served during. Those citations were:
Baier — five floods — 2008, 2009, 2015, 2017, 2018
Deputy Chief Nic Peters — five floods — 2008, 2009, 2015, 2017, 2018
Captain Jason Howe — five floods — 2008, 2009, 2015, 2017, 2018
Lt. Greg Devries — five floods — 2008, 2009, 2015, 2017, 2018
Lt. Duane Brose — four floods — 2009, 2015, 2017, 2018
FF Dave Adkins — three floods — 2008, 2009, 2015
Lt. Nick Brault — three floods — 2015, 2017, 2018
Chief Eng Steve Yana — three floods — 2015, 2017, 2018
Lt. Tom Sandeno — three floods — 2015, 2017, 2018
FF Mark Clifton — two floods — 2017, 2018
FF Jackie Lesage — two floods — 2017, 2018
FF Dakota Schroeder — two floods — 2017, 2018
Eng. Larry Schroeder — two floods — 2008, 2009
Other awards given include:
Years of service — Baier and Firefighter David Adkins, 20 years; Lt. Duane Brose, 15 years; Chief Eng. Steve Yana, 10 years
Advanced Fire Officer — Baier
Company Fire Officer — Lt. Tom Sandeno
Advance Fire — Sandeno
Academy — Firefighter Zack Tobeck and Firefighter Shannon Woods
First Responders — Woods, Firefighter Jackie Lesage, Firefighter Dakota Schroeder, Eng. Larry Schroeder, firefighter Ryan Burton and Firefighter Charles Jones