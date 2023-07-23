Watseka firefighters were called to extinguish a small fire in the door way of a storage unit July 22.
Watseka firefighters were called to extinguish a small fire in the door way of a storage unit July 22.
According to information from Watseka Fire Chief Kenneth Baier, firefighters were called to 1090 E. Walnut at 8:31 a.m. that day.
“Fire started on a sill plate and then traveled into a storage unit along the wood that the door track is attached (to),” Baier said in his report.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Baier said someone driving by called and said they could see smoke coming from one end of the building.
“Fire personnel arrived on scene and found smoke coming from the north end of the building with no flames showing,” Baier said. “The unit with the fire was quickly discovered and the fire was put out quickly.
“the adjacent units were opened and checked for fire extension. Smoke was then removed from the building and all units went back into service. Cause is still under investigation. Minor smoke and water damage to the fire unit. Estimated damage is under $3,000.”
