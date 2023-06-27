The Watseka Fire Department has issued a burn ban as of June 27.
Fire Chief Ken Baier said that the ban “is to stop open burning and to still allow camp fires (recreational fires).”
According to information from Fire Chief Ken Baier in the release, “During this time of having very dry conditions, I as the fire chief, recommend that there is no open fires and no use of consumer fireworks. Professional firework displays will be accepted if they are licensed and bonded with the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.”
He added a copy of approved recreational outdoor fire places he said he feels are safe, and a copy of the state fire marshal’s list of consumer fireworks.
The definition of recreation outdoor fires, he said, include:
“Open burning (first weekend of the month) does not include recreational fires, which includes fire used for cooking purposes and fires in commercially-built outdoor fire places or specifically built fire pit. Only charcoal, natural gas, and clean dry non-entered wood less than 3 feet in length may be burned in these types of fires. No garbage or trash.
“Small quantities of paper products for ignition may be used. The use of flammable liquids is strictly prohibited.
“Construction — fire pits are described as outside patio style burning confined to brick or stone enclosures, portable metal containers designed for outdoor use or chimneys. Screens are recommended to contain sparks and embers.
“Size and location — fire pits or commercially built fire places shall be limited to a maximum of 3 feet by 3 feet in size and 15 feet from structures and not located under trees or other overhead structures, including utility lines. Recreational outdoor fires shall o only be allowed on occupied residential property. This excludes city or park district owned property. Only one recreational fire shall be allowed at one time on same parcel/lot unless permitted by the fire chief.
“Safety — all fires are to be attended by a competent person at all time. This person shall have a hose connected to a water supply or other fire extinguishing equipment ready for use. All unattended fires are to be extinguished.
“Enforcement — The Watseka Fire Department is authorized to extinguish any open fire being conducted in violation, and police or fire departments also have the ability to ticket if necessary.
“Recreational bonfires — definition: a recreational bonfire is one that is constructed for use by the public to promote an event, i.e. public or private school sponsored event, private organization, or community sponsored event and are subject to meeting all requirements.”
Per the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s revised approved fireworks list of 2020, there are several consumer fireworks that are never permitted. They include: handheld fireworks; bottle rockets; skyrockets; roman candles; chasers; buzz bombs; ground items other than those identified as approved consumer fireworks; helicopters; missiles; pinwheels or any other twirling devices whether on the ground or mounted above the ground; planes; sky lanterns - the type of ballon which requires fire underneath to propel same; and firecrackers of all types.
The Pyrotechnic Use Act defines consumer fireworks as “those fireworks that must comply with the construction, chemical composition and labeling regulations of the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission, as set forth in 16 C.F.R. Parts 1500 and 1507, and classified as fireworks UN0336 or UN0337 by the United States Department of Transportation under 49 C.F.R. 172.101”.
It excludes novelty efforts from the definition of consumer fireworks, including: snake or glow work pellets; smoke devices; trick noisemakers; sparklers; toy pistols, toy canes, toy guns and other devices in which paper or plastic caps containing twenty-five hundredths grants or less of explosive compound are used, provided they are constructed so the hand cannot come in contact with the cap when in place for the explosion; toy pistol paper or plastic cpas that contain less than twenty hundredths grains of explosive mixture. The act states the sale and use of these are permitted at all times but gives municipalities the authority to once an ordinance prohibiting the sale and use of sparklers on public property.
The act goes on to say that consumer fireworks must be labeled 1.4 G Consumer or must be 1.4S fireworks classified as UN0337, which is intended for outdoor consumer use. The consumer fireworks must be inspected by the American Fireworks Standard Laboratory. The consumer distributor or retailer must maintain records verifying the testing and compliance. Consumer fireworks must be ground mounted and no handheld consumer fireworks are approved.
Approved consumer fireworks are limited to: cones - including showers of sparks, fountains or repeaters, which are also known as cakes; and mines, comets, tubes, shells, fancy florals and parachutes.