The Watseka Community High School Agriculture Department will be a drop off point for Kentucky Tornado victim Donations, according to information from advisor Phil Wilkey. The Items will be distributed through Lutheran Church charities in the Kentucky area. Items will leave for distribution Dec. 21.
The group accepted items Sunday and will accept them again from 2-6 p.m. Dec. 20.
They are accepting nonperishable food and clean items that these residents can use. Best suggestions are gift cards to chain stores, gas stations, large lumber yards.