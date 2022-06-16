SPRINGFIELD – Members of the Watseka FFA chapter attended the 94th annual Illinois State FFA Convention June 14-16 along with more than 5,000 other FFA members, advisors, and guests. With a 2022 theme of “Initiate,” the three-day event annually recognizes achievements of Illinois FFA members, elects the major state officer team, and celebrates agriculture.
During the convention, the following awards were presented to the Watseka FFA Alumni FFA chapter:
Foundation One Star Supporter: The local FFA alumni organization was recognized for making a gift of $1,250 to the Illinois Foundation FFA. Gifts of at least $1,000 during the annual fundraising campaign earn Foundation One Star Sponsor status.
The convention spotlighted the Association’s annual service project, which provided $250 scholarships to 20 FFA chapters planting trees throughout the state.
Students at the convention were greeted with activities including a career fair featuring colleges and agribusinesses and an opportunity to engage in the history of Illinois’ capital city. The sessions featured addresses by National FFA Western Region Vice President Josiah Cruikshank of Oregon and from each of the retiring major state officers.
The Illinois Association FFA is part of the National FFA Organization, formerly known as the Future Farmers of America. More than 23,000 students are enrolled in 354 different FFA chapters in the State of Illinois. FFA is a national youth organization of 735,038 student members with a mission of making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. Visit www.ilaged.org for more information.
Illinois Foundation FFA engages individuals, industry, education, government, and foundations in securing funds to support quality agricultural education and FFA programs in Illinois, including providing awards at the State FFA Convention. To learn more and become involved, visit www.illinoisffafoundation.org.