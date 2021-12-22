A Watseka group was able to take more than $4,000 in gifts to the Paducah Police Department to help those affected by tornadoes earlier this month have a Merry Christmas.
The Watseka Family Festival collected $3300 in gift cards, 583 toys and $530 cash toward the endeavor in a short amount of time.
“Response from our community was fantastic,” said festival committee member Mary Cahoe. “They really stepped up and made a very short time frame toy drive happen. The Kentucky Police Department was so thankful for all of the awesome donations.”
The group collected the items and then delivered them to Kentucky Dec. 18. Making that trip were Jeremy and Tina Douglas and Jason and Mary Cahoe. made the run.
Jason Cahoe said that he heard a news report about the Kentucky governor’s wife, who was planning a toy drive for the children who were affected by the tornadoes that had hit the area Dec. 10-11.
“After hearing about the Toy Drive I made a couple of calls to see what some of the other Watseka Family Festival committee thought about trying to put something together,” he wrote on social media. “All of the people I spoke to were onboard but were (as I was) concerned about how much time we had and if we could pull it off. And the decision was made to move forward.
“After speaking to Paducah Police Department (our closest drop off spot) we learned the toys and gift cards needed to be in Paducah by 9:00 Saturday night. So we hit the ground running, lining up a trailer, making a flyer, contacting media, posting on social media and so on. (Within) What seemed like minutes of our Facebook post the first cash donation came in. Just a few hours later we were set up in the Walmart parking lot and the donations started coming in. Within the three evenings and Saturday mornings collection we had a trailer full of toys and lots of monetary and gift card donations! The cash donations were used to purchase toys and gift cards.
“It was so awesome to see exactly how giving our community can be,” Jason Cahoe continued. “We had so many private people and companies step up and help with everything. I just pray that the love we have shown the people of Kentucky can also be shown to some of our local people who may be having a hard time.”
He gave out thank yous to the many people who “shared our posts to the people who rode six hours south just to unload all the toys and rode six hours back to Watseka and everyone in between. We couldn’t do it without all of you.” He ended by saying he is proud of the festival committee and their dedication to the community.
“Proud to be from Watseka,” he said.