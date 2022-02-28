Organizers of the Watseka Farmers Market are getting things ready for this year’s market.
Lillian Zhou said starting this week she is accepting applications for farmers market vendors.
“My goal is to get about 15 or 16 vendors so each week we have at least 10 vendors attending each week,” she said.
The farmers market is conducted at 121 W. Walnut in Watseka, which is the parking lot between the Watseka Post Office and the Bread Basket Food Pantry.
The market begins the first Saturday in June and runs through September. It is open from 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday during that time. It provides a variety of fresh produce that is locally grown each week.
Zhou said she is also planning an auction-type fundraiser to help expand the market. More information will be presented once the specifics are ironed out.
Those who want to be a vendor may call or text Zhou at 815-549-2657.