Phil Haberkorn reads the donation list on a GoFundMe page set up after the family house was heavily damaged by fire April 19. The family appreciates the community for the support.

 Photo contributed

A Watseka family is thankful for the community support they have received after a fire heavily damage the family home.

Ryne Haberkorn said he, his parents Phil and Sally, and sister Holly, are all grateful for everyone who has reached out to them.