A Watseka family is thankful for the community support they have received after a fire heavily damage the family home.
Ryne Haberkorn said he, his parents Phil and Sally, and sister Holly, are all grateful for everyone who has reached out to them.
Phil is a longtime sports official in the area and works at Napa. Sally no longer works outside the home but worked compositor for the Times-Republic and also taught piano for many years.
People from all over the area have reached out to help support the family. A GoFundMe link started by Ryne has raised $15,000 as of press time. Some coaches at Watseka Community High School also collected gift cards which will go to Phil and Sally as they try to get their house repaired and pay other expenses related to the fire.
“I’m very thankful,” Ryne said. “I didn’t expect it to get this big.
“It’s emotional, too. The fact that people are giving money to us means a lot. I don’t live in Watseka anymore but it’s still my home. I love going home.”
Ryne said he was in Watseka over the weekend and many people stopped him to give him a hug, ask about his parents and show support.
“There are people who have donated who I haven’t talked to in years,” he said, noting that some of them are people he knew in college.
“It’s very hard to process,” he said. “Walking into the house yesterday (Saturday) was very emotional. I grew up in that house. Seeing it half burned is something you don’t want to see ever.”
While they have been getting the repair process started they also have been keeping in close contact with Sally. “Mom’s great. She’ll be home (Monday).”
Sally was not able to get out of the house due to being in a wheelchair and a police officer went into the smoke-filled house to get her out. Both of them went to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. The officer was released that day. Sally was airlifted to Loyola where she was treated for a couple of days. Ryne said it was more precautionary and that he most recently talked to her Sunday and she is doing well.
The couple will be staying in a hotel for five to six weeks while repairs are made to the house.
Firefighters were called to the the Haberkorns’ house, 533 S. Third St., at 9:10 p.m. April 19 for a door of the house on fire.
According to the fire report from Chief Kenneth Baier, police arrived first on the scene, which is when the rescue was made and firefighters arrived soon after.
“Watseka Fire was able to get a quick knock on the fire and check, for extension. The fire traveled up the wall from the outside and got in between the walls.
“Fire crews were able to quickly identify hot spots and there was a bedroom wall opened and fire was fully extinguished,” he said.
The cause is still under investigation, Baier said.
The GoFundMe link will be up a couple of more days and then Ryne said it will be taken down. Those who wish to still donate may do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/housefire-fund-for-phil-and-sally-haberkorn?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR3XihY9dNR5IakPQk0TM_lAdTrS4rQYT7yC8PpuGlP7Q0ns_LaXl0e8soA
“I’m just thankful for Watseka, the community and everyone around. Watseka is home. It’s always home in my heart. I love Watseka,” he said.