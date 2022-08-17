Watseka’s Legion Park will be the site of the 2022 Watseka Family Festival.
There will be a number of activities throughout the Aug. 25-27 weekend for people from around the area to enjoy.
The Watseka Family Festival will feature two big nights of entertainment this year.
The ‘80s Rock Tribute Band Hairball will be the headlining act for Aug. 26 on the main stage. The opening act for that night will be John David Daily and John Junior, who will perform an acoustic set.
Country performer Tracy Byrd will be the headline act on Aug. 27. Opening act for that evening will be the Nick Lynch Band, who performed at the 2021 festival as well.
John David Daily and John Junior will perform two other times during the weekend. They will perform both nights in the beer garden after the main stage entertainment ends. These will be acoustic sets.
The tickets are available online.
Hairball provides all the aspects of a live ‘80s rock show, he said, including pyrotechnics, and will sing songs from all the ‘80s bands like Def Leppard, Bon Jovi, Kiss, and more. The group is from South Dakota and travels all around the country.
John David Daly is local and is a Nashville recording artist.
Tracy Byrd has four platinum albums and is a well-known artists. He got a Nashville recording contract in 1992 and had the 1993 hit single “Holdin’ Heaven”. He has had more than 30 hit singles, including “Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo”.
Byrd has also done charitable work for Special Olympics International, March of Dimes and Children’s Miracle Network, and was spokesman for TNN Outdoors for two years.
Nick Lynch is a local artist who has performed in many venues for the past several years. He performed at the Watseka Family Festival last year and the response was so good the committee wanted to have him perform again this year.
The weekend begins with the carnival opening from 4-8 p.m. Aug. 25. The beer garden will be open until 10 p.m. that night.
The carnival then opens at 4 p.m. on Aug. 26, with a craft and flea market, beer garden, food vendors and carnival taking place.
The Watseka Elks Lodge is sponsoring Magic Matt’s Family Fun Show at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
A ceremony by the American Legion will be at 7:55 p.m.
Hairball will perform from 8-10 p.m. John David Daily and John Jr. will perform an acoustic set following the Main stage performance.
On Aug. 27, the day will begin with American Legion opening ceremonies at 9 a.m. at the Monument.
The craft and flea market will be open beginning at 10 a.m.
Prospect Bank will provide face painting from 1-3 p.m.
Bertrand’s petting zoo will be from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. sponsored by Markley Trucking and Farm.
Car show registration will be from 7-11 a.m. and the show will run from 10 a.m.- noon with awards at 3 p.m.
The beer garden will open at noon.
4-H will host a cow chip bingo game at 2 p.m.
The carnival will have hours from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and 6-10 p.m.
TNS Developments will sponsor a laser tag game from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
The Watseka Elks Lodge wills sponsor the JG’s Reptile Show from 10-11 a.m. and noon-1 p.m.
The Elks will also sponsor Magic Matt’s Family Fun Show at 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
The Watseka Kiwanis has a bags tournament scheduled at 2 p.m. with registration at 1 p.m.
Nick Lynch Band performs from 5:30-7:45 p.m.
An American Legion ceremony will be at 8:25 p.m.
Tracy Byrd will perform from 8:30-10 p.m. John David Daily and John Jr will perform following the main stage performance.
Find the Watseka Family Festival on Facebook for more information. Tickets are available online for the music performances.