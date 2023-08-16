Committee members have worked all year to bring the Watseka Family Festival to the area Aug. 24-26.
The annual event will include a variety of activities during the three days and offer people in the area opportunities for food, fun and entertainment. The festivities will be in Watseka’s Legion Park.
Highlights of the festival are the concerts, which include Silver Bullet STL and Revel in Red on Aug. 25 and Josh Turner and Drew Baldridge on Aug. 26.
Committee president Jason Cahoe said, “The concerts are going to be fantastic. The free entertainment for the kids is going to great. Miss Make Believe, the circus side shows and the reptile show are going to be good. The car show is going to be bigger this year. The bags tournament almost doubled from last year. Everything is growing.
“The First Christian Church has joined us this year. They are going to do a biscuits and gravy breakfast Saturday morning. We’ve added Harbor House this year, they are doing free bingo in the Legion building. We are getting some more organizations coming on board, which is fantastic.”
He said the more people who get involved help to expand the festival and the committee is grateful for all the volunteers.
On Thursday there are a few events have been added to thank the community and volunteers. The pool pizza party will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. and a free movie in the park will be at 8 p.m. with free water and popcorn. AParadox will DJ pool party.
Those events are on Aug. 24. Also that night is a beer garden from 4-10 p.m. with AParadox providing karaoke/open mic in the beer garden. The carnival will be from 5-10 p.m. that night.
On Aug. 25 the festival will open at 4 p.m. The American Legion will offer a fish fry. A craft/flea market will be from 4-7 p.m. and the beer garden will again be open from 4 p.m. to midnight. A mobile cigar lounge will also be available.
Giant beer pong and tic tac toe putt putt will be available in the adult fun zone area. The carnival will be from 5-10 p.m.
Revel in Red will perform on the baseball field from 7-9 p.m. and Silver Bullet STL will perform from 9:30-11 p.m. Silver Bullet STL formed in 2011. The 10-piece band has been successful in Chicago and St. Louis and performs Bob Seger songs as well as others. Revel in Red is a six-piece rock band whose music includes songs from Journey, Bon Jovi, Night Rangers, Pink, Ed Sheehan and more.
On Saturday events begin at 7 a.m. with the Christian church breakfast. The opening ceremonies will be at 10 a.m. at the Monument with the American Legion.
The craft/flea market will be from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. The car show registration will be from 9-11 a.m. with awards at 3 p.m.
The carnival will run from noon-5 p.m. and then reopen from 6-10 p.m. Free swimming will be at the pool. from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Miss Make Believe, a clown and magician, will perform at 10 a.m. noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Kiwanis will run a bags tournament starting at noon. The reptile show will be from 4-7 p.m.
The adult fun zone will again be open with games.
Drew Aldridge will taken the stage from 7:30-8:30 p.m. The Presenting of Colors Presentation will be at 8:30 p.m. Josh Turner will then perform from 9-10:15 p.m.
AParadox will be a DJ in the beer garden after the main stage performances are completed.
“It’s going to be bigger and better than ever,” Cahoe said.
He said Drew Baldridge is going to release his first single to radio “She’s Somebody’s Daughter” on Aug. 21. “That’s pretty cool,” Cahoe said, noting that the Illinois native has also started his own record label.
Tickets are available at watsekafamilyfest.com. They are a little cheaper on line, he said, and it also includes parking.
For general admission, people are reminded to bring lawn chairs. The Party Pit is standing room only, he said.
“It’s going to be a big weekend,” he said.