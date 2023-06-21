The Watseka Family Festival is planning a July 1 event to give back to the community.
The Watseka Family Fest 4th of July Give Back Event is planned at Forrest and Kay parks that day.
Committee president Jason Cahoe said the day is packed with activities for everyone to enjoy.
“It starts at 8 a.m. when the farmers market kicks off,” he said.
One food vendor will be in early to serve breakfast foods before the other food vendors open at 11 a.m. for the day.
Many activities are sponsored by local groups. The kick ball tournament is sponsored by the Watseka Park District and starts at 10 a.m.
Kids games will also start at 10 a.m. and will feature dominoes, tic tac toe, mini golf, basketball challenge, soccer darts, bean bag toss, giant connect four and bounce houses.
The flea and craft market sponsored by the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce will start at 10 a.m. along with entertainment in the park, also sponsored by the chamber and starting at 10 a.m. The Kiwanis will have a bags tournament that day, starting at 11 a.m. Traditions Bar will be providing the beer garden.
There is an Amazing Race fundraiser in which teams of four can register to participate. This town wide scavenger hunt will include putt putt golf and crazy challenges. It begins at 4 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m. with awards presented at 6:30 p.m. Registration forms are available at watsekafamilyfest.com.
The street dance on July 1 will feature Little Giant Band.
Cahoe said this is a way for the festival committee to give back to the community, the volunteers and the sponsors of the Watseka Family Festival. That support, he said, is an important part of the festival’s success.
The Watseka Family Festival is Aug. 24-26 and is at Legion Park in Watseka. Cahoe said people can use the website to pre-order concert tickets for the August dates. Josh Turner will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 26 with Drew Baldridge opening. Silver Bullet STL with Revel in Red opening perform Aug. 25.
