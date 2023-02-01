The Watseka Family Festival entertainment is set for the August event.
Country music star Josh Tuner will headline festival on Aug. 26. Nashville artist Drew Baldridge will be the opening act.
Silver Bullet STL will headline the festive on Aug. 25 with Revel in Red opening for them.
The festival committee made the announcement at the Feb. 1 Business After Hours conducted by the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce.
Committee president Jason Cahoe said the committee has worked hard to bring good entertainment to the area.
Committee vice president Shawn Peters is chairing the stage entertainment committee this year. “He has worked really hard to get these guys in,” Cahoe said.
Cahoe said Turner and Baldridge are both very good entertainers. “Josh Turner has a really deep strong country voice and has had a lot of hits out over the years,” he said.
Baldridge is from the Salem, Illinois, area, and his music is very popular on social media sights, like Tik Tok.
Friday’s entertainment, Silver Bullet STL, is a 10-piece Bob Seger tribute band. Revel in Red is also talented, Cahoe said, and a very high energy group playing hits.
Cahoe said besides the stage acts, the committee has three off-stage acts signed, including a juggling and aerial act from the Cincinnati Circus that will put on four shows. JG Reptile Roadshow will be back this year. “Everybody really enjoyed their shows last year,” Cahoe said.
Miss Make Believe, a clown entertainer from the Chicago area, will perform three shows. “She’ll be very entertaining for the little ones,” Cahoe said.
The festival continues to grow. Set in Legion Park in Watseka, vendors and festival-goers alike enjoy the setting, he said.
The car show will be back this year. “It almost doubled last year,” he said.
The bean bag tournament will also be back, another event that almost doubled last year.
The craft and flea market also grew last year and will be part of the festival again.
There will also be a carnival, which has new rides and more to offer this year.
The festival will begin with a carnival preview on Aug. 24 and the beer tent. The gates open on Friday at 4 p.m. and the stage concerts will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday’s stage concerts will start at 7:30 p.m.
Cahoe said the committee consists of Cahoe as president, Peters as vice president, Cy West as treasurer, Mary Cahoe as secretary, and board members Sonia Bradley, Brenna LaVoie, Chad Markley, Loren Grosvenor and Kay Burns.
“We’ve got a great group,” he said.
There is also a new website watsekafamilyfest.com, which will include links to purchase tickets, download applications for being a craft and flea market vendor or food vendor, as well as pictures from past festivals and information about this year’s festival.
Cahoe said the festival committee is always willing to listen to groups and organizations who might have an idea of something they would like to add to the festival. Those with ideas can contact a board member or email them at watsekafamilyfest.gmail.com.
According to his biography, Turner is not only a country music entertainer, but considers himself a country music fan first, and considers his “Mount Rushmore of Country Music” to be Randy Travis, John Anderson, Johnny Cash, Vern Gosdin and Hank Williams. Turner’s new album is “Country State of Mind” and he includes songs from those five legendary artists. He has had multiple Grammy, Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music nominations. He has sold more than 8.5 million units and had more than 2.5 billion global streams. More about Josh Turner can be found at JoshTurner.com.
Baldrige has a catalog stream totaling 170 million and recently released “Country Born”, his independent album. He worked to get his single “Senior Year” to the top 50 on Billboard Country Music Charts on his own without help from a label or a promotional team. His song “She’s Somebody’s Daughter” has 260 million TikTok impressions and more than 65 million streams. He has written more than 500 songs, many of which have been recorded by other artists.
Silver Bullet STL formed in 2011. The 10-piece band has been successful in Chicago and St. Louis and performs Bob Seger songs as well as others.
Revel in Red is a six-piece rock band whose music includes songs from Journey, Bon Jovi, Night Rangers, Pink, Ed Sheehan and more.