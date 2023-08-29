A record crowd on Saturday illuminated the hard work and community support given for the Watseka Family Festival.
“Everything went fantastic. Everything went off without a hitch,” said committee president Jason Cahoe. “Saturday night events were fantastic and the biggest crowds we’ve ever had.”
The annual event was conducted at Legion Park Aug. 24-26. It offered a number of activities for people to enjoy, starting with free swimming at the city pool and a free movie with pizza on Thursday. Those were well attended events also, Cahoe said. The Watseka Pool and Iroquois County Youth Center helped make that possible for the 150 attendees.
He said they don’t know an exact count because entrance into the concerts for those 13 and under was free. The online ticket sales, gate ticket sales and comp tickets did indicate that the attendance that evening was well over 2,000 people. Committee member Mary Cahoe said they know that people came from at least three states.
“That’s in the concert area only,” he said. “That’s not sitting outside or in the carnival or at the food vendors. Those were concert-goers only.”
Country music artists Drew Aldridge and headliner Josh Turner were onstage that night. Revel in Red and Silver Bullet STL were the concert entertainers Friday night.
Those in attendance Saturday night were also treated to a special event. Two bagpipers led the American Legion Post 23 Honor Guard, emergency responders, military personnel and Gold Star families through the crowd to the stage as the Watseka Fire Department raised the American flag. Onstage Watseka alum Josh Anderson sang “The Star Spangled Banner”. The families of Sgt. Jeremy Sherman and HM3 (FMF) Mitch C. Goad were represented as the two fallen heroes were honored.
“That was our thank you to the Legion for being out here and thank you to our veterans and first responders and honoring them,” Jason Cahoe said.
The festival also had an aerial acrobatic act, Miss Make Believe who provided some fun activities for the young children, a carnival with several rides for people to enjoy and a number of craft and flea market vendors that people visited throughout the weekend.
“That’s one thing we are very diligent about is making sure we have something for everyone. If they are one year old or 101 we try to have something for everyone,” Cahoe said.
Even more community organizations were on board this year, he said, which helped to add layers of activities for everyone. Harbor House provided bingo on Saturday and Cahoe said attendance was good for that activity. “They did a fantastic job,” he said. The First Christian Church in Watseka provided a biscuits and gravy breakfast Saturday morning that people enjoyed. The car show was well attended and food vendors were kept busy all weekend. The Watseka Kiwanis sponsored the corn hole bags tournament that people enjoyed.
American Legion Post 23, who helped the festival host the event at their park, conducted a freewill offering fish fry on Friday night which sold out in about an hour.
Watseka FFA members volunteered several days during the week of the festival and Donovan FFA members helped on Saturday picking up trash.
Mary said many people from town volunteered to help and members from Sheldon T.I.E.S., who will be conducting their own Sheldon Fun Days Sept. 15-17, also volunteered both days. The fire department, police department, auxiliary police and many others worked throughout the weekend to help out. “We cannot do it without all those volunteers,” she said.
The City of Watseka provided funds and helped sponsor the festival. There were many sponsors that also provided donations small and large to help with the event, they said.
“We always say it takes a village to raise a festival,” Mary said.
She said that as of this writing she has not talked to all of the businesses in the community but she has heard from a few who said that they were very busy during the festival. She and Jason both noted that the festival brought people to town for the festival itself, but that they also spent money in other parts of the community as well.
Jason said the Josh Turner entourage and the promoters praised the police and other first responders for keeping the area safe. “Everything went off without a hitch,” Jason said.
Many people also praised the venue, noting that Legion Park is a beautiful place for a festival.
“Our promoter does 70 plus concerts a year across Illinois, Iowa and Indiana,” Jason said. “I was talking to Scott from Grandstand Promotions and asked what he thought of the venue and layout. He said that it is by far the nicest venue they have. He said the facilities are unbelievable with the lagoon and all the trees and the ball diamond make it the nicest facility they use.”
Jason said Jeff Thomas and the Legion work hard on the facilities to make them look so nice.
After cleanup on Sunday and Monday the festival committee took Aug. 29 off, but had a meeting Aug. 30 to start planning for the 2024 event. Festival dates are Aug. 22-24.
“We got the entertainment list by email today (Aug. 28) for 2024 so we’ll start going through that and weeding out,” Jason said.
“We’ve already had vendors and other attractions who have said they are definitely coming back next year,” Mary said.
Jason also praised the committee for the work they do. “The board is a fantastic group and everyone brings something to the table, and does their part to make it all come together. We’re very fortunate to have each one of them,” he said.
Besides Jason and Mary Cahoe, the committee includes Shawn Peters, Cy West, Loren Grosvenor, Brenna LaVoie, Kay Burns, Sonia Bradley and Chad Markley.