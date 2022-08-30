Watseka Family Festival Committee President Monna Ulfers said this past weekend’s events went very well and that the festival drew people to the city from several different areas.
She said along with many local people who attended the Watseka Family Festival Aug. 25-27 there were people in attendance from Texas, Wisconsin, several parts of Indiana and many other communities in Illinois including Tinley Park and Collinsville.
“Most of the time when I looked there were people everywhere,” Ulfers said of the crowds. “I think it will keep getting better and better as people get educated about it.”
The event was conducted in Legion Park again this year with help from the American Legion Post 23, the City of Watseka, and other organizations throughout the three days.
“We had a very good weekend,” she said, noting that Saturday was the biggest attendance day.
The three-day event included a number of activities, including a carnival, laser tag, a petting zoo, a car show, cow chip bingo, pony rides, a magic show, a reptile show, a Drug Awareness Trailer and many other activities throughout the weekend.
The carnival opened Thursday evening and then was open each day for a number of hours. “We had a lot of rides,” Ulfers said.
“We also had wonderful food vendors,” she said. There was a bags tournament by Watseka Kiwanis on Saturday, which allowed participants to show off their skills in the game.
There were opening ceremonies each day by the American Legion, which was very much appreciated, she said. Earl Kroll sang at both the Friday and Saturday morning ceremonies and Kena Clark sang at the Saturday evening ceremony. The Legion also had a fish fry on Friday.
“I want to give a very special thank you to the American Legion members for the help they gave us and letting us have the festival at the park,” she said. “Without the American Legion and the City we could not put this festival on.
“It’s one of the best places in the city to have a festival like we have,” Ulfers said of Legion Park. “Everybody talks about how beautiful our park is and how nice it is get around. They called it fun friendly. I guess that’s the new term for Legion Park.”
Friday night’s entertainment was Hairball, a classic rock tribute band. Local musicians John David Daily and John Jr. performed an acoustic set later in the evening.
Saturday’s entertainment started with the Watseka native Nick Lynch and his band, before Tracy Byrd took the stage. He was followed by John David Daily and John Jr., who performed another acoustic set following the main stage performance.
Ulfers said that last year COVID-19 was still an issue and some things like a meet and greet with performers could not be done.
“This year, Tracy Byrd had a meet and greet. That was exciting for a lot of people,” she said.
Ulfers noted that this year they did not charge to get in to the festival itself, but did charge to see the entertainment.
“In talking to the vendors, they said they did very well and they will be back next year,” she said. “I talked to the car show people and they were happy.”
Ulfers said the beautiful weather throughout the weekend was also a benefit. She said the support from everyone also helped to make the festival successful. “The biggest thing is finding help to get set up and take down. There’s a lot to do before and after and then you’ve got to be doing all kinds of stuff during.”
Ulfers said Watseka Alderman Benny Marcier helped with the festival before, during and after the event, which she appreciated. The festival committee and other volunteers worked several days ahead of the weekend to get things set up and then again after to get everything cleaned up.
And almost as soon as the festival is over the work begins for the next year. She said the festival committee will be working in the next couple of weeks on the beginnings of the 2023 event.
“Last year in October we had our entertainers booked,” she said. “Then you’ve got to get the stage and sound. By January we knew everything we were going to have at the festival but then you have to organize all that and get it to coordinate.”
Ulfers said she and the committee invite everyone to the festival next year and see what all is offered and that the committee will work hard again to make the 2023 event even bigger and better.