The Watseka Downtown Farmers Market will begin for the season June 24.
Organizer Yamei Rohlfs said she wants people to visit the market and interact with others in the community.
“We have about 15 vendors this year. We have a variety,” she said, noting that there will be vendors who have meats, fruits, vegetables, jams and crafts.
The market will be from 7 a.m.-noon each Saturday until the fall. It is set up in the parking lot between Silo Pub and Eatery and the Watseka Post Office.
The weekend of July 1 there will be some vendors who will be in Kay Park during the Watseka Family Festival Fourth of July festivities but some of the old vendors who feel they have established customers will be staying in the downtown parking lot.
That change is just for that one week, she said, and then all the vendors will be back in the regular place the rest of the summer.
“So what we are hoping is for residents to utilize this as a social event to build relationships with the community and so they have somebody to talk to, or bring their kids out and enjoy the sunshine. It’s something for them to connect and get social with, not even with the vendors, just with anybody who is going there to shop.
“That’s one of my goal is not only for the vendors and customers to go get their stuff, but to build that relationship,” she said.
Rohfls said the market is planned to go through the end of October, but it may not go that long if the vendors are out of produce by then.
The market is still accepting vendors at this time also, she said. The market has a Facebook page Watseka Downtown Farmers Market.
“This is an event to get people engaged with community,” she said.
