A major water line break that happened Jan. 13 was a topic of discussion at the Jan. 18 water/wastewater meeting.
City employee Dustin Standish said the break happened about noon Jan. 13 in front of the Times-Republic office.
“The boring company was running their conduit through that section,” he said. “They were trying to get below the frost line because it had creeped down to almost a foot-and-a-half. They were running a short section, so they were trying to get a 10 foot rod underneath the frost but still come back up before they get to the main,” he said.
In doing so the crew hit a corporation connection on the service line which pulled the line out of the top of the main and broke it. The break caused a large volume of water to escape the main.
Standish said the city’s vac truck was down for the first three hours of the breakage and couldn’t keep up with the pumps because of the volume of water coming out. “Once the vac truck was fixed by a mechanic we had come down from Kankakee and we got it on site, we got to the problem immediately. The boring company brought their vac wagon prior to that to try and help us keep up, we just couldn’t with the amount of water that was coming up.
“Then we could see what it actually was and what we needed to fix it,” he said. “At that point is when we decided to go valve off and turn a couple of wells off to get the pressure low enough to change this out. For a lot of people who don’t know, when you tap into a main, a brass corporation that your service line to a business off of actually screws in to the top of a main, they had broken the threads off that. So we had to unthread under pressure and thread a new one in without taking the main completely down. It’s just a process that gets somebody hurt if it isn’t done right.”
Standish said they had “valved off” from Auto Zone east. “So the rest of the city was relying on the water towers on the west side to keep up. Once those water towers reach a certain level, the pressure is still in the main somewhat but it’s not coming back up high enough to get into people’s kitchens. It depends on what your grade is where your house is. Some people lost water completely. Some had low pressure. Some never even knew and it was back on. It was just a perfect storm. Two times in the last 24 months we’ve had them and they’ve been on that same main so we are taking the steps to add some valves and explore some new well sites on the west side of town.”
The amount of time that people in most areas of town were with low water pressure or without water was a few minutes at most, he said.
The water tower on Veteran’s Parkway was a full, he said, but had to be valved off because of the break. “As soon as we turned that valve on Veteran’s it repressurized the whole town. Then we drove to both wells and turned those back on because if the wells had sensed the drop in pressure during that time they would have kicked on while we were down there working, so we had to turn off well 10 and well 9, which is Brianna Drive and Veteran’s Parkway, and the Veteran’s Parkway tower, and the valve at Auto Zone to isolate that. Not to mention I had to go do seven other valves to get the pressure down enough.”
He said the crews got finished around 8 p.m.
Several aldermen have expressed concerns about the boring company. “We’ve spent thousands of dollars of city money because of the boring company,” Alderman Benny Marcier said.
Alderwoman Monna Ulfers asked if the aldermen can be given a quick text about what is going on in a situation like this so they have information about what is going on when they have questions addressed to them.
“I’m not trying to make more work for you, but I feel like we owe it to our constituents,” she said. Standish said they could do that.
“I think we can stop a lot of stuff and look more professional by letting us know,” she said.
Alderman Dennis Cahoe said social media compounds the communication problem. He said he was in contact with crews about what was going on during the day.
“I think that’s where the emergency phone contact should come in to play, “Mayor John Allhands said. He referred to Onecall, which is an phone emergency notification system that residents can sign up for to get such notifications. They can do so by emailing citycouncil@watsekacity.org or calling 815-432-2711 or sending a written statement with their water payment.