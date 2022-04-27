Whether or not food trucks should be regulated in the city of Watseka was discussed at the April 26 meeting.
Alderman Dennis Cahoe said he has had some phone calls about food trucks coming in to town. He said some of the concerns are from local restaurant owners.
“They are wondering if we have any ordinance against them,” he said. “I’ve checked with Eric (building inspector Brandt). We do not. These people’s concerns are that they pay taxes and sales taxes in town and these trucks fly in and they go back out paying nothing.”
Alderman Mark Garfield said that the food trucks pay taxes.
“I think we should either create a license for them or stop it completely,” Cahoe said.
“These people who are complaining live here and pay taxes here and own a business here. These individuals own nothing here. They might pay couple of bucks in sales tax.”
Garfield said he knows of one who buys all of his food supplies locally.
Alderwoman Jenny Musk said some employers utilize the food trucks as employee appreciation. “It should be no different than if we called in a caterer from Kankakee or somewhere else to come and cater our meals. They are providing a service to a company in town who pays taxes and pays their employees, so we collect taxes off of them.”
Cahoe said, “You are right for special occasions, but on a daily basis I don’t think it’s right.”
“A caterer is different than a guy that’s parked there every day,” Alderman Benny Marcier said.
Cahoe said communities north of Iroquois County regulate such businesses. “I don’t like comparing anything to up north, but up north very seldom do they get by with anything for free,” he said.
“If you want to put like a monthly permit I have no problem with that, but I don’t want to make the permits so expensive that we discourage business. It’s a business like anything else,” Garfield said.
“It’s just like all the gaming facilities we’ve let open up and we have existing business owners (complaining) because we opened up another gaming parlor. I can think of five we’ve opened up that we’ve had other business owners in here raising hell with us,” Garfield said.
Mayor John Allhands asked city attorney Joe Cainkar about business licenses. Cainkar said most people have to get a business license and that adhere to inspections.
Allhands asked if there would be a temporary business license that could be administered.
“A business license allows you to have some control and if they are not following the law then you can revoke their business license. A business license isn’t designed to keep them out,” he said.
Musk said if a businesses says, “Hey, we are wanting you to come serve our employees today. We aren’t paying them to come in town, we are just saying we would like to pay the bill for these people today.
“I think it should be at the discretion of the community. If they want to frequent that food truck, so be it,” Musk said.
Cainkar said it might behoove the city to regulate them in some way so that several trucks don’t congregate in one area.
Allhands noted that some communities have more food trucks than others.
Cainkar said, “I don’t know anybody who prohibits them from operating.” He did note that there’s arguments both ways.
No further action was taken and the discussion was tabled.