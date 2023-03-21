Watseka voters were able to hear from candidates in the upcoming city council election at a forum conducted March 16.
The forum, conducted by the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce and Iroquois County Republican Women’s Club, featured candidates who will be on the April 4 ballot.
Chamber president Susan Wynn Bence welcomed the candidates and the evening’s moderator Judge Michael Sabol.
Candidates participating included: Ward 1 — Scott Muench and Christopher Meredith; Ward 3 — Benny Marcier; and Ward 4 — Yamei Rohlfs, J. Scott Anderson and Dale Strough. Ward 2 candidate Donald Miller, running unopposed, could not attend.
There are two seats open in Ward 4. Anderson is running unopposed for a seat that became vacant after the resignation of former Alderwoman Monna Ulfers. Rohlfs and Strough are running for a seat that Rohlfs was appointed to in December after the resignation of former Alderman Darrin Rushbrook.
Anderson and Marcier did not participate in the question and answer portion of the forum, but did introduce themselves to the audience.
Each candidate had two minutes to introduce themselves.
Strough went first with introductions.
Strough said he is running with “the G.R.O.W.” team. “One of our pledges is to be more open and communicate better with the public. Part of that would be broadcasting or live-streaming the city council meetings,” he said. “We’re demonstrating that tonight.” He noted that Quentin Meredith was doing the live-streaming that evening.
“I am running simply as a concerned citizen,” he said. “I’m at an age where I have no intention of developing a political career. I am not in this for the money.”
He said he plans to donate the income from the council seat to charity. “I’ve got a couple of new local ones in mind,” he said. “Mainly I’m a concerned citizen that wants to make the city better. I have an office uptown. Been there for 40 years,” he said. “Every day I walk back and forth…bank..post office…down the street for an oil change. I watch downtown. Sadly, I’ve seen it decay. I remember when it was full. Now it’s empty. I see the empty buildings. I see the decay. It’s time to change it. Time to get things going again.”
He said a declining tax base and population are contributing to that downturn.
Meredith said he has lived in Watseka most of his life. “I’ve lived in Watseka since 1985. I started school in second grade at Nettie Davis, graduated from Watseka high school in ‘97,” he said, noting he married his wife Melissa in 2001 and their son Quentin is now a junior in high school.
“I’ve seen this town from its heyday back when I lived here and the fun that it used to be,” he said. “I’ve told my fellow G.R.O.W. members and a lot of people that when you walk around Watseka it just feels sad. If you look at people’s faces they are not just smiling like they used to.
“I’m running as a concerned citizen. I want to see things better. I was always raised to put up or shut up and I’ve been complaining long enough so I’m stepping up to try to bring a fresh mind and new ideas.”
Meredith said he is an avid amateur radio operator and likes to storm chase. He has also been involved with Red Cross and Relay For Life.
“I volunteer wherever I can,” he said, noting that he has run for office before. “I felt now was the time to step up and try and make some of my ideas and hopefully similar ideas of our community a reality. I want to see Watseka smile again. I miss the Fun Days that used to be down in Legion Park. I love the small town atmosphere. When the floods happened this town shows up. Everybody comes out. They help the neighbors. That’s what I like. That’s why I’ve stayed here. That’s why I’ve raised my family there. That’s what I’ve tried to teach my son. It’s all about community service for me.”
Muench said he was born at Iroquois Memorial Hospital and graduated from high school in Milford. After graduation he attended DeVry University and studied computers, which he found that it wasn’t for him. He had a job at a service station and was an auto mechanic in the suburbs for 15 years. When his oldest son was born, the family moved back to Milford and Muench shifted careers to law enforcement. “I served one year part-time for the city of Watseka before becoming a full-time officer for 21 years for the city.” He retired in October.
Rohlfs said she moved to Watseka about 10 years ago. “I’ve always loved Watseka since I moved here,” she said, noting that there is a small-town atmosphere and the people are friendly. “I got my education here,” she said, noting that she worked helping children with math. She then got her bachelor’s degree in healthcare and masters degree in organizational leadership.
She helped organize the current Watseka Farmer’s Market. “I feel like we are a farming community and a farmer’s market is a great action for us to take on,” she said. “I am a people person. I’m a serving leader. I just love people from the bottom of my heart.” She said she enjoys helping people and getting to now them to understand their challenges. She said it is important to listen and get to know people and their problems.
Marcier said he was born in Iroquois Memorial Hospital and he has lived in the third ward most of his life as most of his family has as well. He and wife Dianne have been married for 42 years and lived at the same residence for that time.
He owned and operated a business in Bradley since the early 1990s. He is president of the Iroquois County Amateur Radio Club, is an FAA certified drone pilot, and drives for a local car dealership in his spare time. “My family has been involved with city government for quite a while,” he said, noting his dad and brother have also served on the city council.
He said there are several highlights of the last four years. One of those was the flood grant program for 50 houses, which he said helped give people a fresh start after they had loss due to flooding.
“We started municipal court to help build voluntary compliance with problematic properties,” he said. “We also recently completed the first year of a four-year road program. We just redid six roads and we have total of 14 we are going to do over a four-year program.”
Anderson is also part of the G.R.O.W. ticket. He said his background information is available on social media and through their ticket platform information.
“I’ve decided to address what I and both my fellow G.R.O.W ticket member strive to achieve when in office since only one voice on the Watseka City Council has proven to be a nearly silent voice. The three of us are planning to make some positive changes. Myself, Dale Strough and Chris Meredith will start by making sure that every public city council meeting is made available live to anyone who wants to follow along as the decisions that affect each and every resident are being made. In fact, to prove how simple and low cost this task can be we are currently live-streaming this event now even as I speak. Despite the efforts of a majority of the members on the city council as well as the mayor to prevent this transparency in government we will bring this option to our residents,” he said.
Anderson said, “Many of our constituents have expressed frustration with attending city council meetings because it seems like the topics of interest are not usually discussed during those meetings. We have concluded that this is because of the practice that has been adopted known as the consent agenda. To pass everything on the docket in just one vote with no discussion. This practice is not a transparent form of government. Although my single voice will have the ability to remove items from the consent agenda, my fellow G.R.O.W. ticket members are strongly opposed to this practice as well.” He said the group has 12 points they would like to see established.
Strough, Rohlfs, Muench and Meredith were asked eight questions, which all answered.
The first question was “If there is more than one meeting for an elected city official in the same day or evening, should that official be paid separately for each meeting? Why?”
Strough said they should be paid for each meeting. “They are two different responsibilities. Remember, I’m not taking any. I’m going to donate to charity as a matter of good civic conscience” He said there are a number of open seats where people are not even running around the county. “One of the reasons we have problems in government is we don’t get qualified people. Don’t sweat the small times, sweat the big waste.”
Meredith said it is about public service for him. “If there is more than one meeting at a same location and I’m not having to move, one stipend for the travel there would be fine with me. This isn’t about the money. It’s not my paycheck. I have a real job. I may join Dale in donating all of my pay to whomever he chooses or I’ve got some charities as well. Again, this is public service. We know what we are signing up for. The money need to go back to the citizens and back to our community.”
Muench said he also is not in it for the money. “I miss the public service I did for 21 years, interacting with the citizens, trying to help them when they were having an issue or problem, to solve their problem for them. I think I have a good experience with residents of the citizens of Watseka and built a good rapport with most. Even if I had to arrest someone at a later date they would say ‘you’re the one I want to talk to. You treated me fairly. You respected me as a person’. I want to continue that. I want to solve problems.”
Rohlfs said that she thinks the pay should be for each meeting. “Money is a weird thing. It’s how we perceive that is really important. Money brings energy. How people perceive it is really important. For me, money is always a tool. We need to use that tool for the better good. When there is money involved there will always be more people involved. When we have more people involved we have more power, more knowledge, we can share ideas. But that doesn’t mean we should go after it. It’s a tool for us to utilize to achieve certain things, but it’s not the goal of it.”
The second questions was “The Martin Avenue extension project, which has been explained numerous times, has had vocal opposition by some of the candidates. The project is a 100 percent federally funded project. The extension of the road, sanitary and storm sewer portion has been accounted for so there will be no burden on existing residents. There’s also a loop of the water main to the main north of the project to help section off areas in the event a water main breaks. Lastly, the primary reason for the project is to get emergency equipment to residents behind the high school as well as Heritage Woods during high traffic or parking events at the high school. Can you please explain why you are or are not in favor of this project that ensures the health and safety for fellow residents that live in this area.”
Meredith said, “It’s kind of a two-folded thing for me. I believe it needs to be completed and go through. I know it is in Dale’s back yard and he has some opposition possibly for it. But we do have to ensure the safety of our kids as well as Heritage Woods back there. And during the school day, I don’t know if you guys have seen the traffic over there. It’s insane. So something has to be done. If it’s being paid for by grants, I’m find with that, too.”
He said he understood that the developer for the subdivision was to have completed the road at the time the development was done. “I don’t know if that’s true or not. I haven’t been able to do that research,” he said, noting that if so it would have been done without taxpayer money. “That grant maybe could have been used for something else if this does seem to be the case. So I would have to say I would want to research that a little more before I could give a solid answer, but if the school gets their way and could put up a new building, which would be amazing for our community, that road’s going to need to be there anyway and I think it should just be done to help control some of the school traffic that is being pushed out onto Belmont, especially with the junior high kids walking a lot around there.”
Muench agreed that expansion is good. “Not necessarily putting a burden on the citizens of Watseka. Since this one is funded all by grants I’m all for it. I think we need to get more housing and more businesses in here. I think we need to start with businesses and even industry we used to have right behind us — Lifetime Doors, UARCO — that brought in tax money for the city. I think we need to do research on how we can get these businesses in, get the tax money. If we build housing first, there’s no jobs here. We need to do it the other way around. We need to get the tax money in. We need to get businesses here and offer them incentives to bring the tax money here and then build the housing at the same time, get the investors going.”
Rohlfs said she is in favor of the project. “It is a project for the local school community and also for the residents of Watseka near the Martin Avenue area. I think the big thing for me is because I as newly on the city council and I try to build a good relationship with Public Works and get an idea how they run things behind it. A lot of times what I think is we do not know the exact information. We get information from different sources. That’s one of the big things I wanted to kind of change is how do we get our information from a valid source. In terms of this project we get information from the Public Works director. They will have a better idea of what is going on over there.”
Strough said it is his back yard. “I’m interested. I follow this. But I’m not a NIMBY. I would love this project if they actually could build houses. I would love a detention pond where the pond actually forms behind my house. But that’s not part of it. And, this is not a grant, it’s an earmark from Congressman (Adam) Kinzinger as he was leaving. He got us $2.5. million. I think it goes back to when they were building the schools. But, it’s a messed up way to go about it. It’s a rare opportunity to get an earmark. But, what’s it for? It’s for a road through a flood plain to a school that is not going to exist. That, folks, is a waste. Now maybe we should go ahead and take it. It’s free money. But that’s not good planning.” He said that when the earmark was determined it should have been for a road with housing to replace housing being lost.
In rebuttal, Meredith said, reference to Muench’s comments, “We need a better business climate in Watseka. It seems like the relationship between the city and businesses is strained and stressed and we need partnerships, not just with businesses but with other organizations, other groups that may not even be in Watseka. I know that doesn’t have anything to do with the question but he’s (Muench) right. We have to have business to bring people, raise our property values, fix the tax rolls because of all the houses we lost in the floods and everything will fall in place from there.”
The third question was “How do you propose to help the city to reduce the crime, drug and homeless issues?”
Muench said, “We all know I’m not going to vote to cut funds to the police department. I think that’s a big necessity. I know there’s people that think Watseka’s a small town, things don’t happen. See me afterwards. I’ll tell you story after story of stuff you do not realize happens during the middle of the night. We need money for training. Also to educate the public, how they can help out the police department. It’s not all spend money on equipment. It’s relationships between police and the community. It’s hard to help somebody who doesn’t understand what is going on and what they can do to help with the crime issue. It’s not just a Watseka problem. It’s everywhere. I’ve worked in four other communities part-time as a police officer and Watseka is not alone. It’s in every town in, not just Illinois. We need to work side-by-side with the public through education and get everybody involved and not just rely on ‘well, the police will take care of it’. They need your help.”
Rohlfs said, “It was very interesting that after I was on the city council and I was able to have conversations with Chief (Jeremy) Douglas and then just get an idea of what’s happening in the community in terms of safety and crime. I think the first thing is getting an idea of what is going on and really understanding what is happening. For me, having that understanding and then get the message out. A lot of us tend to get information from social media. In order to verify that, how do we verify that? Maybe we need to make that phone call to the police station and say ‘hey, we heard about this. Is this something we can verify’. That way police officers can work together with the residents and we can offer resources and information.”
Strough said this is a problem that is “bigger than us”. He said there are a lot of aspects of this issue that can’t be controlled locally. “What can we do? Certainly support the police. Maybe there’s more we can do there.” He said when he was involved more with the criminal justice system there were agencies like KAMEG (Kankakee Metropolitan Enforcement Group). “Maybe we can work with intergovernmental agreements and get some more help and go back and forth with other agencies. That could be one idea we could do. I don’t think we can tear down enough houses to get rid of drug addicts. If we tear down that many houses there won’t be anything left. What we have to do is lift up this community. We have to get a better economy. We have to put better people in. We have to have better schools and support them. It has to be a positive effort overall. If we all work together maybe we can make some progress on that.”
Meredith said, “I think it goes hand-in-hand with better business, better jobs, better people in our town. I was also part of the Neighborhood Watch.” He said if that program worked well for a while and then it fell off. He suggested bringing it back and integrated with the police department “to make sure the people of our community that want to be involved know how to report it properly, know how to keep themselves out of trouble and really do it right I really think that program would be strong for this town. There’s a lot of great citizens that are very good at paying attention but maybe don’t know what to do with the info that they are seeing. To me, that partnership between the community and the police and the city would be the way to really start cleaning up our parks and our streets. “
Muench said in rebuttal, “I agree with Chris, we need more help from the community. Neighborhood Watch, things like that, and educate the people.” He said many times he’s been approached by people when he was out but not working and tell him about a problem. He asked if they reported it and they might say “I told my neighbor.” He said with regard to tearing houses down, which he said there are reasons why some of the houses are being demolished, “but that’s why we need to build new ones.”
The fourth question was “Recently in the last year-and-a-half there has been flurry of new businesses coming to town. Thirteen in all. The council has developed a list of incentives for prospective businesses from tax abatements, revolving loans, facade grants and tax incremental financing to name a few. How and/or what would you do to develop additional tools to incentivize prospective businesses to come to town?”
Rohlfs said, “One of the big things I realize is that we have business that comes and goes in Watseka. One of the big issues is that businesses have a hard time keeping open because they are not getting enough customers from the local residents and they are having struggling to keep open. When a business opens it involves getting the loans, getting the business open and things like that. Once it’s open how do you keep it open is I feel a lot of times the business is doing their own thing. They are not really getting involved with the community or reaching for help from the local government saying ‘hey, I feel like I’m doing this alone.” She said she is trying to go into the businesses and hear what their struggles are and how they need help.
Strough said, “The main issue is downtown along the highways. That was the original TIF district in town. That’s been gone for almost 20 years. It’s been gone a long time so the TIF benefits are not available down there. If there’s some property tax abatements it’s on an individual basis and it’s not really doing enough. We need to follow up on those more. The city should have a master incentive agreement that realtors can take as they go out and try to sell these properties or take to new renters. That involves a little work. We’re not the only government. We’re the big sales tax people but the county has a little. We should get an intergovernmental agreement with the county jumping in there, too.” He said the school district should jump in with a standard offer to people moving in for a property tax abatements. “You’d probably have to do each of these one at a time as they come in and you have control over what’s coming in, but you have a model set up. That’s good for the realtors that they can go sell these properties and bring people in.”
Meredith said he has had a business in Watseka. “It’s really hard to keep a brick and mortar store open in a small town. When I moved here we had a population of 5,500. Now we’re down to 4,700. I think as a city and a city council we need to go out and start looking for businesses to bring here, that complement what we are doing and not fight against us. How many restaurants do we need? How many thrift stores do we need? How many gambling facilities do we need in a small town. You can add as much gambling as you want but if it’s the same group of 12 people playing the machines you’re not bringing any more money from that revenue stream. We need to develop moves like the Littelfuse, Lifetime Doors, those big businesses. We need to bring them in — that brings quality jobs. That brings skilled labor. That brings a better income base. We can’t rely on the farmers to support us when the crops are good. That’s how this town seems to vary. When the crops are good, they’re spending money. We the crops aren’t good, they’re not.”
Muench said he remembers having more stores downtown. “How do we keep those there? It’s hard to keep a business open if all the residents of Watseka are going to jobs in Kankakee where there’s more stuff. Let’s get some industry here. Let’s get jobs that will bring people here. If we’ve got jobs here now they can support the mom and pop and the little businesses. We try to bring in a little business and there’s no people to support them because they are driving everyday to some other town and they’re spending their money over there.” He said he would investigate how to get the larger businesses to come to town.
Rohlfs said in rebuttal that she agrees with Meredith’s diversity. “Diversity is a key,” she said. “When a business opens we should all work together instead of against each other.”
Question five was “What is the city’s biggest area of waste and where would you direct those resources?”
Strough said, “There’s waste all the time. We have to set our priorities. We have to try to save money on every day expenses to give us room to put in the new road, to assist with creating a new subdivision, to provide those incentives for that big plant that may want to come in.” He said in the 1980s when the industrial park was developed where Lyons, the R.P Home mall and the current city hall is the city invested in the development of roads and the industrial park. He said that could be done again, but that city officials should look at the city’s budget to determine where pinching pennies could happen. “It’s not one thing, it’s a thousand things in that budget. Pinch a penny here, pinch a penny there, just like you do at home. And save up for that big purchase, the purchase of a new home. Cut down on the regular expenses, save up and let’s invest in something worthwhile.”
Meredith said it is difficult to answer this question when the person has not seen the city’s budget. “I agree with Dale in the fact that there’s not one area of major spending. It’s a little bit spread out through everything. The purchases we do for public works. The purchases we do to fix downtown or replace sidewalks and the bids we get in, we need to try and be more strategic and work out partnerships with different entities and work out better deals on this or that. How are we doing on the bidding system? I don’t know. I haven’t seen the bids.” He said he plans to look at the bids and make sure they are being submitted for as many bids as possible. “The more bids we get in the more opportunities there is to pit each other against and save money here and there because we’re making people fight for the business that the city is inevitably going to give out anyway.”
Muench said he also has not seen the city budget but plans on getting to know it “inside and out”. He agrees with Meredith that pinching pennies can be done but cautioned “Sometimes you get what you pay for.” He said if something is purchased used and has to be fixed several times, taking the higher bid might be the better way to go and cheaper in the long run. “That’s what we’ve got to study on this. I’m not saying there’s not places we can save money.”
Rohlfs said said city council has a chairman for committees and the council then votes on items. “The waste part of it I feel like we are doing pretty good, but I think we need to make more effort into more of the development.” She said she would like to see more investment than with saving. She said she does believe in saving money when you can.
In rebuttal, Strough said planning is important. He gave the example of the downtown beautification and the proposed streetscape project. He said last year Illinois Department of Transportation repaved Walnut Street and the city paid for much of the concrete work downtown. “If we get that grant, we’ll replace that old concrete work and the payment on those parking spots, which will have made it all a waste. If we had done proper planning we would have done the beautification grant first to conjoin with that and saved beaucoup dollars. We’ve got to have foresight. We’ve got to look ahead. We’ve got to plan things out. We’ve got to look at the grants first and not waste money on things that could be done better.” He said the city could have looked for grants to acquire property downtown, also.
Question six was “Knowing that annual Motor Fuel Tax distributed from the state does not allow for a consistent road repair program or keeps up with the breakdown of city roads. As a result the council passed the gas tax, communication tax, and electric municipal tax to build up funds for a continuous three to four year road repair plan. In addition, IDOT and ITEP grants are competitive and sometimes take up to two years to be awarded. If you are not in favor of these new taxes what are your funding suggestions to start a consistent road repair program. If you are in favor of the current situation why are you in favor of it?”
Meredith said, “The taxes are fine and good, they just couldn’t have come at a worse time for our citizens. The price of fuel is already crazy. The price of living is already crazy. I think the taxes will fill that niche. Unfortunately it was the timing that I’m not in favor of. But as a city we have to make tough decisions sometimes to do it. I really don’t like them. I mean, who does? It all goes back to our tax rolls are low. If we get businesses, we get people, we get a bigger tax base, then we’re not having to supplement all these taxes that we’ve been used to getting from all the levies because we actually have people paying in to real estate taxes and all our other programs. It seems like the core of our issues stems around getting business here. Getting people here. Making Watseka a place you want to come and live, raise your family like i have, and really bring back what this town was in its heyday.”
Muench said he, too, remembers when the population was higher. “You can’t expect to keep everything up to date and looking nice if you are spreading that out among less people. We need to get more people here. How are we going to get them here? They need jobs here where they don’t drive to other towns and eventually move there to be closer there. If you get more people in you might even eventually cut some of the taxes.” He said electric bills are also soaring. “It’s putting a big burden on people,” he said.
Rohlfs said she is in favor of those taxes. “It does find a solution for road and repair. It also circles back to how do we bring more businesses and people. That’s one of things I’ve been trying to emphasize and ideas I wanted to share with local people.” She said she has been asking people what their ideas are. One idea she had was a community center to offer more resources. “Having those communications are going to help with bringing more businesses.”
Strough said the issue is a tough one. He noted that he did represent the city several years ago and still represents other communities today and works with motor fuel tax moneys. He said outside of Gilman, most other communities in the county have not adopted a fuel tax and get by on motor fuel tax alone. “I’m new. I don’t have an answer,’” he said. “I’m going to take a close look at that based on my experience.”
Meredith said in rebuttal that his current employer cannot fill the jobs they have open now. He said the issues are all intertwined and everyone has to work together to find solutions for the problems.
The seventh question was “What involvements in the community do you currently have?”
Muench said he was a police officer until last year and also works as a bailiff at the courthouse. He said he still gets stopped by people on the street who ask about different issues going on in the community. “I do like to get out there and talk to them,” he said.
Rohlfs said she helped start the Watseka Farmers Market about four years ago. “It’s going pretty good,” she said, noting that with changes in state law for poultry and eggs she is hoping there will be more vendors. She said she is also involved as a connection between the city and the residents. “When we are able to find out what the valid information is and how we can perceive it and have a better understanding and what assistance we can provide.”
Strough said he is a member of the chamber and the Elks. “I’m none tribal. I don’t belong to any particular organizations that I’m going to reflect one point of view politically, religiously or socially than anybody else. I am most of all a man of the people. If I’m on that council I’m going to watch out for everybody not for any particular groups.” He said he keeps busy running a business downtown and making it active.
Meredith said he is an avid storm chaser. He also served on the Watseka Park District Board. He was a Cub Scout leader. He was on the Red Cross Board and is still a member. He was a chairman on of the Relay For Life committee. He is part of emergency management association. He helped with replenishing the Martinton Food Pantry when it was robbed. He also helped with supply distribution during one of the floods. He is a past chamber member and is a 4-H volunteer as well as a volunteer at the youth center. “You can ask my son, I volunteer him just as much as I volunteer me. I’m a community person. I’m a pleaser to a fault. I’ll do whatever it takes to try and make somebody’s day better. Any any of you that I’ve ever worked on your computer will agree that I’m fair, I’m honest and I’ll work hard to make everyone of you proud.”
Muench said he likes to get out and interact with people. When he found out he had to retire, he said he as retired for two weeks and then found another job so he could be busy and interacting with people.
The eighth question was “With our water and garbage bills significantly increasing and since our local senior citizens live on fixed incomes how would you propose relieving some of the financial burden?”
Rohlfs said that she does not know the answer but she will find out.
Strough said a downtown businessman has brought to the attention of the council that the bills for the downtown businesses are substantially high. “He gets bills for 4,000 gallons and doesn’t use 1,000,” he said. Strough noted that if the city wants businesses downtown it should work to keep costs down for businesses owners. He said there are people in residential areas that need relief. Circuit Breaker is a program that can help, he said. “There are a couple of things we can do. Beyond that it’s complicated math by the city engineer and even the EPA.”
Strough also said he would like to facilitate a Watseka Historical Society.
Meredith said he agreed about Circuit Breaker. He said there are many people that are low income and programs like that help out. “I always want to add something that Dale tied into earlier….planning. A lot of this water bill issue stems from poor planning,” he said, noting that he is happy that the city did not sell to Aqua Illinois. “We need to keep it in our control. We need to get a handle on what it’s going to take to get this system up to speed. Then we need to find a way to balance that out, again, we need the people. It balances that burden out across everybody so that the ones that are left here are not taking on all those water bill burdens.”
Muench said he doesn’t know everything about the city’s water system. “I do know that there’s a lot of maintenance from sitting in on some of the council meetings. It’s a big burden. We’re trying to spread it out on fewer people to maintain it. We need to get more people in this community. I don’t think the answer is cutting everybody’s water bill because we have to maintain it. We can find programs like Circuit Breaker and try to make people more aware and maybe find programs we don’t even know about.”