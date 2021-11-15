The City of Watseka, in partnership with the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), is undertaking a planning effort within the city, according to information from the city.
The public is invited to be part of this Community Revitalization Strategy process by participating in the community meetings. The community meetings are at 1 p.m. Nov. 18 and 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at Watseka City Hall.
According to city official, public participation will help the agency and the City of Watseka strategize for future planning and investment, and identify community needs and goals. The community meetings will share results from the Community Needs Assessment Survey, the Housing Stock Survey, and give residents an opportunity to share their vision for the future of Watseka.
Those who are unable to attend the community meetings in-person may access the presentation and input opportunities by scanning this link: