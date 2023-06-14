The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the WCHS Marching High School Band will serve as this year’s “Red, White, & Blue” Grand Marshal in this year’s 4th of July parade sponsored by the City of Watseka, according to information from the chamber.

