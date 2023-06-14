The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the WCHS Marching High School Band will serve as this year’s “Red, White, & Blue” Grand Marshal in this year’s 4th of July parade sponsored by the City of Watseka, according to information from the chamber.
The Watseka High School Band has a long tradition of excellence in East Central Illinois and in the State of Illinois. The concert and jazz bands perform regularly around Watseka and have received numerous Division 1 Ratings at IHSA Music Contest.
The WCHS Marching Warriors perform at all home football games and also compete at 5-6 marching competitions each fall. The Warriors have been recognized for excellence at many of these competitions including multiple 1st place finishes. In 2022 the marching band placed 1st at the University of Illinois. Most importantly the WCHS Band program strives to instill confidence, dedication and teamwork in its members while providing quality entertainment to the local community.
This year’s parade will take place at 10 a.m. July 4. The parade route will proceed south on Belmont Avenue, turn west on Fairman Avenue, north on Fourth Street, east on Cherry Street, south on Fifth Street, east on Lincoln Avenue, south on Belmont Avenue ending at the Watseka High School, where the parade will disperse. Announcer and the judges will be located at First Financial Bank parking lot on south Fourth Street. Judging will take place during the parade.
For more information on registering for the parade, contact Amanda Hibbs at the chamber office 815-432-2416 or stop by 110 S. Third Street in Watseka.