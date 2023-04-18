Two Watseka alumnae will be providing vegetable seeds to veterans in the area April 21 to help them grow their own gardens.
Deborah Whitaker and DeeAnn Cole will be at the Watseka Community High School greenhouse from 9-11 a.m. to hand out seeds, plants and fertilizer to local veterans for free.
The initiative is part of Seeds of Honor, a program that is part of the Veterans Gardening Day established in Illinois in 2021. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 2894 into law and it went into effect Jan. 1, 2022, to designated the first Saturday in May as Veterans Gardening Day.
That program was a labor of love for Whitaker, who wanted to honor veterans. Her Supporting Our Soldiers organization includes the Seeds of Honor program. They have four types of vegetables and plants available for veterans. Tomatoes and peppers are the most popular, Whitaker said.
Whitaker has worked on the Seeds of Honor program in memory of her son Staff Sgt. Dustin Whitaker, who was killed in a motorcycle accident in 2012. He had served two tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, where he served as a combat engineer with the Army National Guard She was at the ceremony when Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed it and six other bills into law that support veterans. That ceremony was conducted at the Army National Guard Post in Springfield.
The first Veterans Garden Day was May 2022. She has also worked with representatives from the Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Agriculture on the project and has hopes that it will some day be observed in all 50 states.
Whitaker and her husband Ron have a farm outside of Warsaw, Illinois. She grew up on a farm outside of Woodland and graduates from Watseka Community High School in 1974. She went to Danville Junior College and then Western Illinois University She earned her degree in ag science and horticulture.
Dustin was attending Western after his time in the military and was studying animal science. He was considering going on to study veterinary science before he passed. He also loved gardening.
The Whitakers have three other children, two of whom also serve in the military: Beau is an Army combat engineer, Erin Whitaker Hutchison is a combat medic, and Lance, who didn’t serve in the military but has supported military causes at home.
Whitaker said she and Cole, also a WCHS alum, will be pleased to distribute the gardening items to veterans on April 21. The program, she said, “is for all who can come.”