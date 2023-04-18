Group

Deborah Whitaker works with many school organizations for Seeds of Honor. The Carthage High School students recently packaged 300 pounds of fertilizer. The Get-r-Done club will also go to a veteran's home soon and plant his garden.

 Photo provided

Two Watseka alumnae will be providing vegetable seeds to veterans in the area April 21 to help them grow their own gardens.

Deborah Whitaker and DeeAnn Cole will be at the Watseka Community High School greenhouse from 9-11 a.m. to hand out seeds, plants and fertilizer to local veterans for free.