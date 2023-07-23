Banner

Photo by Carla Waters

Scott Childress and Scott Allen hold up a banner that shows the proposed Gold Star Famlies Monument for Watseka’s Legion Park.

 Photo by Carla Waters

The Watseka City Council finance committee July 18 approved two measures to honor local veterans.

One was provide $6,500 for military banners and the other was to donate $10,000 toward the Gold Star Families Memorial.

