There were several winners named in the 2022 city of Watseka Christmas Parade.
The lighted parade was conducted Nov. 25 and several special guests made appearances including Spiderman, The Grinch and Santa Claus.
Before the parade, the annual tree lighting ceremony at the Watseka Post Office took place. Alderman Benny Marcier lit the tree and welcomed everyone to town.
The theme was Super Hero Christmas. The Watseka Family Festival Committee was this year’s grand marshals.
The Best Children’s Unit went to Girl Scout Troop #2529.
The Best Walking Unit went to Bertrand’s Horse Ranch.
The Best Float went to Watseka Family Festival Committee.
Best Use of Theme went to First Turst and Savings Bank.
Best Use of Lights went to Crescent-Iroquois Fire Department.
Best Religious Entry went to Cornerstone Church.
Best Decorated Emergency Vehicle went to Watseka Fire Department.
The event is conducted by the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Watseka.