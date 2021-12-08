The winners in the Watseka Family Festival Christmas Decorating Contest have been announced.
First place went to the Macz family at 600 S. Third. The Hay family’s house at 556 N. Sixth placed second and the Knight family’s house at 315 E. Lincoln was third.
The event is a community activity and fundraiser for the Watseka Family Festival. The next festival will be Aug. 25-27, 2022.
Festival committee member Mary Cahoe said this year’s decorating contest was fun, though there were a couple less participants than last year.
“We’re hopeful that more people will jump in next year as they see that’s it will be an annual thing,” she said. “Everyone had a great time and we absolutely love this fundraiser. We will be tweaking the times a little next year, but everything else went fantastic. All proceeds of course, go to 2022 Watseka Family Festival and or our July 4 event.”
The committee is working hard on finalizing the activities for the 2022 Watseka Family Festival. Cahoe said John Marshino, festival entertainment coordinator, is working with their booking agent and the Watseka Family Festival Board to lock down Friday and Saturday night entertainment for the festival next August.
“We will be announcing that sometime after the first of the year when we have final contracts signed, sealed and delivered,” she said.