The Watseka Family Festival conducted the fourth annual Christmas Decorating Contest Nov. 25.
There were 14 homes and businesses that participated this year. Because of generosity of local businesses the committee was able to award all three winners with prize packages along with their yard sign and plaque, according to information from the committee.
First place went to the Macz Family at 600 South 3rd Street Watseka. Second place went to the Grosvenor Family at 543 East Mulberry. Third place went to the Hay Family at 556 North 6th Street.
Benny Marcier, Tim Waters and Cy West were this year's judges.
The committee noted that all of the contestants did a great job. The proceeds from donations provided by all of the families who attended the event will go toward funding for the 2023 festival.
The will be Aug. 24-26 at Legion Park in Watseka.